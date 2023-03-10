Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Gorky Park in central Moscow. (Iconic photo) © IMAGO/Vladimir Smirnov

In Moscow, there is probably a hacker attack that is terrifying the Russian metropolis. An alleged nuclear alarm is played on TV.

Moscow – The sirens are apparently now also wailing in Moscow. While the Russian armed forces have been in the Ukraine war with their bombardments in the cities of the western neighbor between Kharkiv, KyivOdessa and Lemberg are spreading fear and terror, the giant Russian metropolis itself is becoming the target of hacker attacks more and more often.

Russia: Alleged nuclear alarm is broadcast in Moscow

According to the British newspaper, such a metro also happened this Thursday (March 9th). Specifically, an alleged nuclear alarm was suddenly broadcast in the programs of TV and radio stations and displayed on the screens.

The population has been asked to go to shelters and take iodine tablets, which are usually advised in radiation emergencies. According to the report, videos on the Telegram social network documented the alarm.



According to the Telegram videos, viewers saw a map of the Russian Federation that slowly turned red from west to east. A voice explained: “If you don’t have a normal (gas) mask, cover your nose and mouth with a damp cloth. Take calcium or iodine tablets. Be calm.” A few seconds later, a black and yellow radiation warning sign appeared on the screens. “Everyone to the shelter immediately,” the warning said, according to the report.

Alleged nuclear alarm in Moscow: Russian ministry clarifies

The Russian Emergencies Ministry later said in a statement: “On the territory of Moscow, information about the announcement of an air raid alert was broadcast by hooking up the servers of radio and television stations. This information is incorrect and does not correspond to reality.”

Next to the metropolitan area Moscow Accordingly, radio and television broadcasts in the Sverdlovsk region, including Yekaterinburg, were also affected. The metropolis east of the Ural Mountains with around 1.35 million inhabitants is the fourth largest city of Russia.

Ukraine war: Cyber ​​attacks also in Russia

Cyber ​​attacks have been observed repeatedly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. So reports about Focus Onlinethat on February 22, 2023 a fake civil defense siren faked an “air raid alert”. And on February 28, an alleged “missile threat” was reported. (pm)