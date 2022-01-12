“So now I have full remote control of over 20 Tesla models in 10 different countries and there seems to be no way I can contact their owners to warn them.” In a series of tweets that appeared on his profile, German hacker David Colombo announced that it has remotely taken control of more than 20 cars of the brand founded by Elon Musk around the world, putting a safety issue in the spotlight that could become more and more central in the future. With the technological advancement of cars and the possibility of Over-The-Air software updates, a system vulnerability problem actually arises.

It is not clear how the nineteen year old computer scientist managed to break through the software of the Tesla affected by this problem but Colombo would have no bad intentions, limiting himself to underlining the criticality. The hacker would have already tried to get in touch with Tesla and after the first difficulties he would have received a response from the brand, already active to try to trace the causes of this breach in security. As explained on Twitter by the young computer whiz, however, the problem would not lie in the infrastructure of the Palo Alto brand and not even in the software provided by Tesla, but in some third-party software that the owners of the American car manufacturer’s models are increasingly installing on their cars. These are systems that allow you to monitor, for example, the exact consumption of the battery or the remote control of some functions that would normally not be usable remotely thanks to the official Tesla app.

In this way the safety and integrity of the cars would be jeopardized, thus allowing you to remotely control the Tesla. Colombo specified that the models concerned cannot be driven remotely but in any case he would be able to have access to functions such as managing the infotainment system, starting the engine, unlocking the doors, controlling the windows or musical entertainment. The hacker would even be able to disable Sentry Mode. Following what was reported by the German IT expert, the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, the cyber vulnerability portal managed by the United States Department of Security will publish a complete report on the incident.