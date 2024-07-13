And there are three. José Luis Huertas, the hacker 20-year-old from Madrid known by the alias of Alcasechas been arrested again. After being arrested for the first time in 2020, when he was a teenager, for attacking the IT services of several private companies and public bodies, and again in April last year for serious intrusion in 2022 into the telecommunications network of the General Council of the Judiciary, agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Civil Guard captured him again on June 18, as reported this Saturday by both police forces. In this case, he is accused of hacking, also in 2022, the servers of the electricity distribution company Hola Luz, from which he stole confidential data from both the company and 37,000 of its customers, as sources from the company have confirmed to EL PAÍS.

Alcasec, who was already described by security forces after his arrest in April 2023 as “a serious threat to national security due to the magnitude of his cyberattacks and the sensitive data he handled”, was released —with precautionary measures— by the judge shortly after that arrest, taking into account his age and the fact that he was collaborating with investigators.

The first arrest dates back to 2020, when the boy was 16 years old. He was then accused of the cyberattacks suffered by Mediaset, Burger King, Bicimad, HBO, Glovo, the Granada City Council, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and the computer system of the Madrid health service, where he obtained the medical record of the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, and spread it on his social networks. The then minor boasted of his illegal incursions into the two profiles he had opened with a nick [pseudónimo informático] on a social network.

In October 2022, Alcasec carried out the intrusion into the Judicial Neutral Point (PNJ), the telecommunications network that connects the judicial bodies with other State institutions and is managed by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). This body centralizes, for example, requests for information from judicial bodies and organizations to institutions such as the Treasury, the Ministry of the Interior, the Public Employment Service or the National Institute of Social Security, and their responses. The hack allowed the young man to reach the Tax Agency and obtain information on 575,186 taxpayers, which he then transferred to two servers hosted in Lithuania to put them up for sale through a platform with cryptocurrency payments.

After seven weeks in prison, National Court judge José Luis Calama released him provisionally in May 2023 for his collaboration with the investigation, although he withdrew his passport and prohibited him from leaving Spain. Last October, the judge issued an order proposing to try him for a continued crime of revealing secrets consisting of access to data and another of illegal access to computer systems.

The case that led to his third arrest also dates back to October 2022. The young man hacker The attacker accessed the Hola Luz database using a system similar to the one used in the attack on the Judicial Neutral Point. He then illegally obtained the passwords of two officials of the administration of justice to enter the databases. Now, he has usurped the credentials of employees of the electricity distributor to obtain “sensitive information about both the company and its clients and users,” the note states. He then offered this data to third parties in exchange for payments in cryptocurrencies, due to the anonymity and difficulty of tracking that these cyber assets offer.

The attack was detected by the company’s own IT specialists, who identified the IP addresses (a unique name in the form of four groups of three numbers that distinguishes a computer from the rest of the computers connected to the same network) from which the intrusion came, the number of people affected and the type of data hacked. The company, whose headquarters are in Barcelona, ​​immediately reported the incident to the Catalan Data Protection Authority and made all the information they had gathered about the cyber attack known to the Mossos, who began the investigation. The Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard later joined the investigation, which was also following the young man’s trail. hacker.

According to the details provided by both police forces, a complex tracking of cryptocurrency payments finally allowed them to uncover the alleged involvement in the cyber attack on the electricity company of Alcasec, who is considered an expert in crypto assets. Something similar happened when he was arrested for the intrusion into the Judicial Neutral Point. Then, the police managed to link the young man from Madrid with the virtual user. Mangowhich appeared on the digital platform uSms as the “seller” of the stolen information for which he was paid in digital currency. Once identified, agents from the Mossos and the Civil Guard arrested him in June at his home in Madrid. The operation included a search of this and another home in which a large amount of material in digital format was seized.

Following his arrest in 2023, the police found that, despite having no known professional activity, Huertas led a life of luxury that included taking expensive trips, driving high-end vehicles, wearing exclusive brands and frequenting trendy leisure and restaurant venues. As the investigation revealed at the time, Alcasec converted a large part of the profits from his illicit activity into physical currency through a complex structure of hiding money with cryptocurrencies to erase any link between the funds he received and himself. The security forces consider that, contrary to the image he supposedly used to show on the internet, “he is not a Robin Hood”, and that his main objective is profit.