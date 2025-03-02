It seems that there is no day without some shock in the Seville FC. On Sunday there was quiet with the club and the rest team after the draw sealed yesterday in Vallecas against the ray of Iñigo Pérez (1-1) until, surprising, a Cybernetic setback He has assaulted the Nervión entity.

Specifically, the Official YouTube channel of Sevilla FC He has suffered hacking by computer pirates. For several minutes, the issuance of the Sevillista video platform has been compromised by a broadcast outside the club in which advice was given for Invest in cryptocurrencies.

In this regard, a guy appeared under the name of Michael Saylor who presented his recommendations in this regard in the Sevilla FC channel on how Buy bitcoins. Fortunately, the nervous entity managed to quickly block the intrusion by recovering its normal operation in a few minutes.

Everything has remained in an anecdote thanks to the rapid reaction of the security systems of the club itself against a practice that is unfortunately quite common among criminal networks and scammers that use the aforementioned platform attacking channels with tens of thousands of followers such as Sevillista.