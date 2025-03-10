So attractive from the economic point of view as potentially criminal, Cryptocurrencies are gaining ground As currencies in all types of areas, although the still incipient legislation and regulations are making the path to criminals easier. The hackers They have found land paid for scams in this aspect, especially through the method of impersonating famous on social networks.

It is not strange to see the name of a personality next to an alleged recommendation to buy or sell with what cryptocurrency: from Bill Gates to Barack Obama they already suffered it in their meats. Others, such as Javier Milei, do really recommend them … with millionaire consequences.

The last to suffer from this type of problem has been Antonio Lobato. From the X account of the Formula 1 narrator in Dazn, a message was issued in which an alleged cryptocurrency whose name generated a certain hint of veracity. Although the message itself was certainly strange, it could ‘strain’: the alleged crypt was called $ Formula. To add more likelihood, computer pirates They shared a retouched photo of Lobato himself with a blank sheet in which they had named the fraudulent currency with the aim that the little waspped chopped.

The Asturian journalist was surprised as much as his followers. When he tried to get into his account, warned of what was happening, the password no longer worked: It was evident that they had pirated her. He then decided to use his Instagram account, this time the real one, to warn of what had happened.









«This message is to tell you something quite unusual. I have been hacked the Twitter account, ”begins the journalist, with a serious face, to confirm what had happened to all views.

«I have tried to get in touch with Twitter, but it is very complicated. I have put a claim, but the only thing I can tell you is that, please, Do not enter any link or history that appears in the Twitter account »asks for a lobato that, a few days after the 2025 season 1 season begins, has been seen in the midst of this problem when it should be focused on preparing Australia’s appointment.

After being desperate because from Twitter (x) Spain he had not received news, he has finally received a certain satisfaction: his X account is no longer available.

This is the first solution that is usually implemented when something like step occurs prior to the affected user, after confirmation by the social network that this hacking effectively occurs, can reestablish the account normally.