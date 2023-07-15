A teenage member of the hacking group Slips$ hacked Uber and fintech company Revolut, then blackmailed the developers of the hit video game Grand Theft Autoprosecutors told a London court.

18-year-old Arion Kurtaj is said to have attacked Revolut and Uber in September 2022, accessing the information of around 5,000 Revolut customers and causing nearly $3 million in damage to Uber.

Prosecutors allege he hacked Rockstar Games days later and threatened to reveal the source code for the planned sequel to Grand Theft Auto in a Slack message sent to all staff at rock star. He is also accused, along with a 17-year-old whose name cannot be released, of blackmailing Britain’s largest broadband provider, BT Group, and mobile operator EE between July and November 2021, demanding ransom. of $4 million dollars.

According to prosecutors, the couple, who they say were “key players” in Slips$, they allegedly hacked into chipmaker Nvidia Corp in February 2022 and demanded payment for not publishing their data. Prosecutor Kevin Barry told jurors at London’s Southwark Crown Court last week that the 17-year-old hacked into City of London Police cloud storage weeks after the force arrested him. in relation to the attack on BT and USA.

Barry said Kurtaj then went on a solo cybercrime spree, attacking first Revolut and then Uber two days later, before hacking Rockstar Games.

Psychiatrists have evaluated Kurtaj and determined that he is unfit to stand trial, so the jury will have to determine whether he committed the acts charged against him rather than return a verdict of guilty or not guilty. He is charged with 12 offences, including three counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud and six counts under the Computer Crime Act.

The 17-year-old is on trial on two counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud and three counts under the Computer Crime Act related to the BT and Nvidia hacks, to which he pleads not guilty.

Previously, he had pleaded guilty to two offenses under the Computer Crime Act and one count of fraud.

Via: Reuters

Editor’s note: This kid is so good at hacking that he managed to modify the root file for the authorities to avoid going to court. What a champion!