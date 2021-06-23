“Health Olympics 2.0 ”is the project awarded by“ Hack to the Future”, Online hackathon organized by Novo Nordisk in collaboration with H-FARM, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. Objective of the initiative: to devise innovative projects, intended to improve the quality of life of people with diabetes, involving diabetic doctors, psychologists, researchers, nurses, representatives of associations for the protection of the rights of people with diabetes.





“Health Olympics 2.0”, conceived by Fabrizia Citro, postgraduate in endocrinology and metabolic diseases, Luca Giudice, specializing in endocrinology and metabolic diseases, Alessandra Mauri, psychotherapist psychologist, Sara Pozzati, president of the Association Diabetes Ferrara e Riccardo Trentin, president of the Federation of the Sardinian Diabetes Ets-Odv Network – reports a note – is a health education project aimed at adolescents and their families, with the aim of halting the ever-growing curve of diabetes.

Through a digital platform, the project – explains the note- wants to promote the adoption of healthy behaviors and lifestyles through game dynamics and competition between students from different classes, with initiatives that promote socialization among children (sports, experiences, peer education) and actively involve families. The conviction of the creators of the initiative, which wants to be part of the food education projects already present in schools and promoted by the Ministry of Education as part of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, is that “informing is not enough: initiatives of communication and information are in fact unsuccessful if they fail to put into practice healthy behaviors and healthy habits “.

“Novo Nordisk wants to constantly renew and strengthen its commitment to diabetes. In this symbolic year for all people with diabetes and for those who take care of them, in which 100 years since the discovery of insulin are celebrated – he explains Stefania Rinaldi, Marketing Director Novo Nordisk Italy – decided to organize a hackathon in which various figures who face the disease on a daily basis were involved. We believe that innovative solutions can arise from different points of view and different skills and experiences, we aim at the development of a new digital health to make patients increasingly protagonists and responsible “, he underlines.

“Modern diabetology was born 100 years ago with an epochal event, not only for diabetes, but for all medicine, the discovery of insulin”, he remarks Stefano Del Prato, Professor of Endocrinology at the University of Pisa. “It represented a fundamental change of course, we went from a condition of inability to cure to the possibility of saving lives. Today – he stresses – we must investigate how to further improve diabetes therapy; 100 years of insulin history are 100 years of teaching, we must collaborate and look forward to be able to offer increasingly personalized and effective solutions that aim to improve the quality of life of people with diabetes “.

“Hack to the Future is the first step in building a design path aimed at innovation; starts from the teachings of the past but looks to the future: a path in which all the actors that revolve around the pathology are protagonists in offering innovative proposals for a progressive change “, says Antonio Gaudioso, president of Cittadinanzattiva. “Today it is essential to build bridges that strengthen the relationship between the citizen and the national health service in order to have an equal relationship with health professionals to overcome the present information asymmetries”.

“The pharmaceutical sector is undergoing a digital transformation in which the patient and his needs are placed at the center of evolution, healthcare is adapting to support people in managing illnesses on a daily basis, however, it is necessary to design services that are increasingly personalized and accessible to all “, he comments Mauro Iannizzi, Principal of H-FARM. “People, in fact, expect constant health care to be guided in disinformation, for this – he concludes – it is important to exploit new digital technologies to develop new products that are better suited to different needs”.