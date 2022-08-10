In Japan, the “.hack // Anniversary Exhibit“, Exhibition dedicated to the historic franchise of BANDAI NAMCO Entetainmentreturned to the fore in recent years with the revival, in version remasterof the three volumes of the series .hack // GUto which a fourth and unreleased final episode has been added (find here the review of the Nintendo Switch version).

The most prominent pieces of the exhibition are certainly the artworks that depict the characters of the videogame saga and the anime. The exhibition, which can be visited on the seventh floor of the shopping center Yurakucho Maruiwas officially inaugurated yesterday and will remain open until August 28 (with the only exception of 17, the day the mall is closed). The lucky ones who have the opportunity to visit the exhibition in person will have access to various items of merchandise, presumably including the “.hack 20th Anniversary Book“, Released last month.

The.hack // Anniversary Exhibitas well as for the official artbook, is part of a series of initiatives aimed at celebrating the 20th anniversary of the series, which we hope will include the announcement of the remastered versions of the first titles of the original series .hackstill fugitives on the consoles of the current generation.

In the meantime, it is possible to recover the entire saga of .hack // GUavailable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC (Steam).

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Siliconera