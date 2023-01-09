KLM warned members of Flying Blue this weekend that their data may have been stolen after ‘suspicious behavior by an unauthorized entity’, jargon for digital data theft.

This concerns the name and contact details of the customer, plus the status of how many ‘miles’ the person has (which entitle him to discounts) and recent transactions. According to the message to affected customers, no credit card numbers or payment details were leaked.

Whether data has been changed or miles have been captured, the letter does not say. KLM customers who turn to the company about this via Twitter receive the answer that the attack was blocked in time and that no ‘miles were stolen’.

Flying Blue is originally KLM’s program for frequent travelers who can use it to save for discounts on air travel and other showers. In addition to KLM and Air France, Transavia, the Romanian Tarom and Kenya Airways also use it. See also North Korea says missile launches were simulated attacks

Parent company Air France-KLM confirms the data breach ‘in which customer data was accessed’. “Our IT security team has stopped the incident. We regret the situation and, as required, have notified the privacy authorities in the Netherlands and France and affected customers.” The companies do not want to say how many customers are involved.

Access to Flying Blue has been blocked for affected customers. Via Twitter and Facebook, some members respond that it is not possible to change their password, which means that they can no longer access their data or book transactions. Others criticize the protection KLM offers with passwords that can contain a maximum of 12 characters.

#Hack #KLM #Air #France #data #frequent #travelers #street