Digital delivery platforms are not only in the sights of the Labor Inspectorate, which demands millions of euros in unpaid Social Security contributions. The Tax Agency also wants to focus on these companies, according to the general guidelines of the Tax and Customs Control Plan for 2021. The document, published this Monday in the State official newsletter (BOE), includes for the first time in the priority lines of action of the body those companies that have used the services of self-employed workers who have later been declared salaried by the courts, such as Glovo or Deliveroo.

Attention is directed mainly to tax obligations regarding VAT and income. “Especially during the year 2021 the tax implications in VAT and personal income tax of the allegedly commercial legal relations between company and worker will be addressed when the appropriate qualification for such relations is that of labor relations”, reads in the plan that marks the sheet of Route of the Tax Agency, in the section relating to collaboration actions with the Labor Inspection and Social Security.

Although the document does not expressly mention the business model of the platforms, the same wording of the text limits the potential recipients: “The minutes issued by the Labor Inspectorate in which the services provided by supposedly self-employed workers to companies in various sectors are classified , as dependent labor benefits, have found throughout the year 2020 the jurisprudential support of the Social Order through different judicial pronouncements, which allow the Tax Agency to regularize the different tax contingencies derived from said change in the declared qualifications “. The body will not review on a case-by-case basis, but rather will generally monitor whether companies are filing correctly in light of recent rulings.

The main delivery firms operating in Spain, such as Glovo and Deliveroo, have been accumulating sentences and Social Security records for employing self-employed workers when the Inspection considers that they should be salaried. After several contradictory rulings, in September of last year the Supreme Court ruled that the riders They are salaried and not self-employed, in a ruling that responded to a lawsuit filed by a former Glovo worker. At the beginning of this January, the verdict of the largest trial against distribution platforms held in Spain was known: the Social Court number 24 of Barcelona agreed with the Inspection and ordered Deliveroo to register 741 of its distributors as employees.

The Social Security claims from four of these companies ―Glovo, Amazon, Deliveroo and Uber― more than 25 million euros in unpaid contributions to social security since 2017. Only in the case of Glovo, the Labor Inspectorate has regularized ex officio employment status to 11,013 riders since 2019, and claims 16.2 million euros in contributions.

The Tax and Customs Control Plan does not offer more details on the future actions of the Tax Agency in this regard, as it is a broad document that by its nature indicates only what will be the major issues on which the agency will focus. The tax inspector José María Peláez confirms that the indirect mention of digital distribution platforms is a novelty in the control actions of the Tax Agency and that the possible checks carried out on VAT and personal income tax will be complex.

On the one hand, workers would not have had to invoice VAT in the quarterly return, and companies would not have been able to deduct it. This is because it is a relationship with an employee and not with a self-employed person who issues an invoice. In the case of personal income tax, something similar happens: the withholding applied by the rider As a self-employed person, it may not coincide with the withholding on account of work that the company would have had to apply. Then come other concepts to settle accounts. “It would be necessary to sit down to make numbers, the liquidation [y ver qué situación se queda de cara al Fisco] it is the end result of all this, ”says Peláez.