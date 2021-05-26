Miguel Bosé abandoned the list of defaulters with the Treasury in 2019 by satisfying part of the debt, of 1.8 million euros, that he had with the Treasury. But the interpreter of Bandit lover he still maintains his troubles with the treasury. Now he has just lost the last battle in the courts. The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has dismissed an appeal by Bosé against a fine from the Tax Agency for improperly deducting expenses of his companies, which were in fact of a personal nature.

The artist, through one of his Costaguana companies, deducted VAT on expenses such as the purchase of hams and sausages, physiotherapy treatments, his personal trainer, domestic service or repairs in the garden of his home. He also used the bill for the security services of a property in Pozuelo de Alarcón to unduly reduce, at the discretion of the Treasury, his tax bill. The Treasury did not consider deductible the renting fees of his car, a high-displacement Audi, as well as the repairs of a Mercedes and a Toyota. For all this he claims 55,350.53 euros from the company plus another 23,536.87 euros of sanction, according to the sentence handed down on March 3.

“These expenses do not correspond to the activity carried out by Costaguana, but are expenses of a personal or particular nature of Miguel Bosé and / or donations and at no time can they be considered deductible in VAT because they are not directly affected by the performance of a business activity. or professional ”, according to the Tax Agency, whose criteria is endorsed by the judges in the sentence. “Examining the controversial invoices allows us to verify that the administration’s refusal to deduct VAT is correct,” the magistrates endorse.

The artist went to court to appeal a previous ruling of the Regional Economic Administrative Court of Madrid, which claimed those amounts from Costaguana for VAT for the second quarter of 2010 and the fourth quarter of 2011. Bosé alleged, among other things, that cancel the extension of the inspection proceedings because he was not notified correctly.

The company that manages your tours

The tax administration lawyer recalls that the extension of the proceedings was correctly communicated as recorded in the receipt signed by the person who takes the accounts and finances of their companies to Bosé. The judges explain that Costaguana participated 90% in the María Mulata entity, and that both were in charge of Bosé’s tours.

The artist, famous for songs like Don diabloIt also alleged that “it is not possible to deduce exactly what the supported fees are that have been considered non-deductible”, which has caused “total defenselessness”, as stated in the sentence. The judges, on the other hand, consider that this expansion of the tax investigations “was sufficiently motivated.”

The ruling describes that Bosé’s problems with the treasury do not end here. “A network of companies is discovered by the inspection, since the partner and sole administrator of the plaintiff entity, Mr. Herminio (the nickname with which the judges try to hide the identity of Miguel Bosé) participated in a series of companies such as the plaintiff itself and Tarisa BV, based in the Netherlands ”. And he adds: “Important inflows and outflows of capital were also discovered, coming from Luxembourg and destined for the USA.” On Thursdays, they recall that the actions were not only being carried out in relation to VAT but also to corporate tax, so many of the actions were also carried out with respect to that tax.