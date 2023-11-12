Last Friday, November 10, Japan celebrated the centenary of the birth of Hachiko, the dog who became a national symbol of loyalty by unwaveringly waiting for his deceased master, Professor Hidesaburo Ueno, for almost ten years, in front of Shibuya station in Tokyo. It didn’t matter if it was cold or hot, the animal did not move from that place.

In the neighborhoods of Shibuya and Odate, his hometown and where he was born on November 10, 1923, they pay tribute to the dog, who was immortalized in the 2009 North American film ‘Always by your side, Hachiko’, starring the famous actor Richard Gere.

Who was Hachiko and why is he so loved?

In 1924, Hachiko was adopted by Hidesaburo Ueno, professor of agriculture at Tokyo Imperial University (now the University of Tokyo). It was common to see the animal waiting for its owner at Shibuya station to accompany him back home.

However, everything changed on May 21, 1925, when, while teaching a class at the university, the professor suffered a brain hemorrhage and died. Despite not knowing the tragic news, Hachiko continued the daily routine of waiting for her at the station, persevering in this way for almost ten years.

Real image of Hachiko. Photo: 20minutos.es

Why did they make a statue of Hachiko?

The moving story tore the hearts of the Japanese, who, impressed by this unmatched loyalty, erected a statue to him in 1934. However, on March 8 of the following year, Hachiko was found lifeless in the streets near the station.

In the middle of World War II, the statue was removed and the metal was recycled for war purposes. However, in 1948 a new monument was erected which quickly became very popular.

Statue in honor of Hachiko. Photo: Matcha

What breed is Hachiko?

As we had previously mentioned, Hachiko was born in the city of Odate, Akita Prefecture, the original home of the Akita dog breed. The Akita is a large dog native to Japan. At the time they were trained to hunt animals such as wild boar and elk.

“Akita dogs are calm, sincere, intelligent and brave. They are also obedient to their masters,” said Eietsu Sakuraba, author of a children’s book in English about Hachiko. “In addition, they have a stubborn personality and are distrustful of anyone who is not their owner,” he explained.

Akita breed, belonging to Hachiko. Photo: Hello

Where is Hachiko’s body?

Hachiko’s stuffed body is in the Ueno Museum of Natural Sciences in Tokyo. Likewise, in the Aoyama cemetery, next to the tomb of Professor Hidesaburo Ueno, the owner of it, there are some remains of the animal’s body.

What is the movie ‘Hachiko, always by your side’ about?

Written by Stephen P. Lindsey and directed by Lasse Hallstrom, the film is based on the Japanese story of Hachiko, the University of Tokyo professor’s pet.Hidesaburo Ueno.

The film tells how music teacher Parker Wilson, played by Richard Gerean Akita breed dog calledHachiko,with whom he forms a strong bond of friendship. As the years go by, the protagonist dies of cardiorespiratory arrest and his faithful companion waits for him for ten years, until he too dies. The film was released in 2009.

