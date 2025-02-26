Hurry Group starts A selection process to cover the seat left by Carlos Núñez’s resignation as executive president in a hurry. This is confirmed by the Board of Directors of the Group that presides over the largest shareholder with 29.6% of the company, Joseph Oughourlian, which, naturally, already active the legal procedure to designate the new head that will direct the media arm of the entity based in Madrid.

The hitherto executive president of Hurry Media, Carlos Núñez, resigned on Wednesday in his charge after positioning himself in favor of the group to attend the tender of a television channel, A movement that has not had the support of Oughourlian. This internal shock has also resulted in with the Cessation of José Miguel ContrerasDirector of Content of the firm, as promoter of the television project.

This Wednesday was Oughourlian who granted an interview to the newspaper Expansion To reveal “the existing concern on the Council for the launch of a new open television, both from the strategic point of view, in the sense of what hurry now getting into a project of the last century, as a concern from the financial angle” , in addition to emphasizing that “Investing in 2025 in a TDT chain does not seem like a future project.”

This was reflected by the group itself in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Tuesday, in which it explained that The Council rejected the proposal presented by Núñez to launch a new TV channel. Less than 24 hours later, the company resorted to the CNMV again to communicate the resignation of Núñez and its consecutive departure from the Council, adopted in an extraordinary meeting early on Wednesday. A movement, which has been accompanied by a “restructuring” of the Council, as well as a “simplification of the management model” of the group. Along these lines, the dome will submit at the next Shareholders Board A reduction in the number of directors from 15 to 11.

“It’s time to face new professional challenges”

Núñez, meanwhile, leaves behind almost four years in front of Middle Avo. A stage, which the manager appreciates as “very intense and rewarding years” before considering that “it is time to face new professional challenges.” Along the same lines, the council thanks Núñez for the farewell “Dedication, outstanding contribution and professionalism” that has held during the performance of the position.

After overcoming its financial objectives

On the financial level, Núñez Leave the reins of the media area after achieving a substantial income improvement in 2024 which has led him to reach 57 million euros in Ebitda, 13% more than a year ago. In the operation, the company itself wants to highlight the deployment of the El País subscription model, which has exceeded 400,000 subscribers; the development of artificial intelligence; the “absolute hegemony” in audiences of the SER chain and the musical radios; the “leadership” of hurry audio in the Podcast market in Spanish; and the “growing competitiveness” of the Video hurry quality programs, with more than 1,000 hours of direct and 2,000 of ‘streaming’.