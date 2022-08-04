Chile is going through a historic moment. The country will decide on September 4 if it accepts the new Constitution proposed by the constitutional convention. Faced with an intense and polarized debate, and with the intention of promoting an informed vote, the Espacio Público study center proposes #Let’s Talk About The Constitutiona seminar that takes place this Thursday and that EL PAÍS América broadcasts live on its website as an ally.

Do you know the text of the new Constitution? Have you heard fake news about what you say? Do you know what social rights will be promoted? How will they be guaranteed? Espacio Público seeks to contribute to the decisive moment that the country is experiencing by fostering a broad, accessible, informed and constructive conversation about this historical process, analyzing lessons learned from international experiences and collaborating with the visualization of post-plebiscite scenarios.

Follow it live in EL PAÍS America. You can consult the complete program of the seminar at this link.