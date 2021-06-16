The senator of Together for Change Esteban Bullrich reported months ago that he suffers Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a disease that causes progressive muscle paralysis and that was the reason why he started with speech disorders in the last few months.

Given the difficulty in communicating, the senator himself said that, to speak with his six-year-old daughter, he used Háblalo, an app that was created by Argentine Mateo Salvatto (22).

“She is angry, because many times she does not understand me. I forget and speak fast. Before I was moved, I cried because she did not understand me. Now I use an app called ‘Speak it up’ to do homework with my daughter, for example, ”Bullrich told CNN in Spanish.

Háblalo is an app that allows you to integrate anyone who suffers from any difficulty in their communication.

The idea did not come out of nowhere, but Salvatto’s mother has been a teacher of the deaf and a sign language interpreter for 35 years. Taking advantage of his technical knowledge, he created this application.

I created it with only 18 years old and, to promote it, he traveled to China and the United States, where he was awarded by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Mateo Salvatto presenting Háblalo at the Idea colloquium. Andres D’Elia

The mobile application was launched in 2017 with the aim of helping deaf people. What was thought for a small group, it became a real success. And not only for deaf people but with many other disabilities.

Four years later, Speak it up! is no longer a project: there is a company behind it, Asteroid Technologies, which develops technology for people with disabilities. It is totally free and does not require an internet connection.



Speak it is free and does not require an Internet connection to work.

The tool is designed to assist deaf people, with cerebral palsy, ELA, TEA, or any disability that affects communication.

How it works Talk about it

Currently, It is used by 200,000 people in 55 countries across five continents and is available in more than 35 languages.

The software integrates two main services. One of text-to-speech translation, by which the hard of hearing person writes what he wants to say and the app reproduces it.

When the other party answers, pressing a button activates a voice-to-text translation service and that answer appears as a sentence at the bottom of the cell phone screen.

According to its creator, the application was well received in the community and messages arrive on the website recounting the experiences. For most, using Speak It is a way to simplify everyday life.



Háblalo for Business is the version of the software for offices, businesses or bars.

Despite not generating direct income from the use of the app, Asteroid developed an alternative business model. He created a corporate version of the application, called Háblalo for Business.

The idea is to adapt a Speak It terminal in doctors’ offices, bars, restaurants or any business, so that, in the event that a person with speech difficulties, you can communicate with employees.

The company is also dedicated to creating inclusive technology that changes people’s lives. The next step will be new apps that help people with Alzheimer’s and those who have no motor skills.

SL