Some of the decisions we make can have serious repercussions in trying to reduce our environmental footprint. These are the 10 habits we all must break in order to achieve this goal.

drive a lot

One of the factors that most contributes to environmental pollution is the emission of CO2 from motor vehicles. Finding alternative ways to get around, be it public transport or bicycles, will not only reduce our environmental footprint, it will help us save some money and get some exercise.

buy fast fashion

This is one of the most polluting industries. In addition to being responsible for almost 10% of all CO2 emissions, the fashion industry is also known for its excessive use of water throughout the production of garments. Rather than choosing clothes that you only wear a few times, choose something more durable and of higher quality that you can reuse with confidence.

Buy single-use plastics

We’ve all been used to using a lot of plastic. There are now hundreds of more sustainable and reusable solutions that we should support.

import many products

E-commerce has conquered a large part of the population. However, have you ever thought about the environmental cost associated with transporting a product from China, for example? It’s tremendous. Alternatively, whenever possible, try to buy products and articles locally.

eat a lot of meat

If we want to save the planet one thing is certain: we all have to consume less meat. This does not mean that we have to make everyone vegetarian, what is certain is that we can all reduce the excessive consumption of this type of products that have a huge environmental impact. This is an extremely polluting industry. One day a week without meat is a great first step.

wasting food

One of the problems with buying too much food is that we always end up wasting some of it. Whether it’s because it’s past its expiry date, because it’s no longer to our liking or simply because we don’t like all the “parts” of a food, the truth is that we end up wasting a lot of good food. Avoid this behavior; be more aware.

do not recycle

Admittedly, it’s easier and more convenient to throw something in the regular trash without worrying. But if we decide to take a little more time and better select the places where we place certain items, we may be contributing to a more sustainable planet. Give your “trash” a new life.

Use kitchen paper

It’s very natural behavior. As soon as we see something dirty we clean it using some absorbent kitchen paper. However, this type of cleaning can be done, in most cases, using a kitchen towel. This solution is much more sustainable as it will not require an increase in annual paper production, nor will it contribute to deforestation.

throw away good clothes

Ensuring that your garments last a long time is essential to protecting the planet. If you have some clothes that you no longer use then always try to find new uses for them, for example donating them to another person or institution. Never throw something in the trash that could be useful to someone else.

Throw away electronic equipment

“Electronic waste” is a major problem in modern societies. Recycling these types of products – such as computers and mobile phones – is imperative to ensure that the materials used in these items can be reused for other purposes. Thus reducing their environmental impact. Look online for the best places to recycle your equipment.

