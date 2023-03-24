Nutritionist and lifestyle coach Tima Darwish said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the physical activity of the body during the fasting month of Ramadan can have profound positive effects, but it needs to be organized, so that its effects do not reflect negatively on the body.

She indicated that fasting people can exercise walking an hour before breakfast, in order not to expose their bodies to dehydration and lack of energy for a long time.

Eating habits lead to lethargy of the body

Darwish believes that the best time to exercise during the month of Ramadan is two or three hours after breaking the fast, especially for those who practice sports such as weightlifting, as the body is then in a better condition, in terms of energy and the ability to replace the fluids it has lost, pointing out that so that the fasting person can Exercising after Iftar, he must stay away from eating habits that lead to lethargy of the body, and thus refrain from eating large quantities during Iftar, and not focus on sugars and foods that contain a high percentage of fat.

Have breakfast in two stages

According to Darwish, fasting people who want to exercise can eat breakfast in two stages, the first immediately after sunset, and the second after exercising, stressing the need to replace fried foods with grilled foods, eat more green salads and fruits, and drink large amounts of water, To compensate for what the body lost during fasting.

For patients with high blood pressure, heart and diabetes.

Darwish confirms that all studies have shown that performing physical activity during fasting helps the body burn more fat, and has positive effects on muscle structure, stressing that those who suffer from chronic diseases, such as pressure, heart and diabetes, should consult their specialist doctor.

What causes the cessation of sports?

For her part, sports trainer Marianne Baino says, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that exercising is necessary for the body during the month of Ramadan, and it should not be exceeded, even if it was at a minimum, noting that stopping sports during the month of Ramadan increases the sense of lethargy, While persevering with it helps maintain muscle mass, limits the possibility of weight gain, and helps get rid of fluids and toxins trapped in the body.

The best types of sports for the month of Ramadan

Baayno believes that the sporting activities that are recommended to be practiced during the month of Ramadan should be light or medium intensity, and do not require great effort so as not to bring the body to the stage of exhaustion, and among these sports are walking, lifting weights at a light pace, cycling and other sports that are compatible with With this pattern, noting that exercising a short time before breakfast helps the body get rid of toxins and increases the feeling of comfort, while exercising 3 hours after breakfast stimulates metabolism and fat burning.

Baayno stressed that the time allotted for sports during the month of Ramadan should not exceed 60 minutes per day.