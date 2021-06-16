Rome – The study of the moons of the giant planets of the Solar System, godstemperate alien worldsor the Milky Way and, even further away in space and time, the early universe. It is within these research areas that the three future space exploration missions of ‘Voyage 2050’, the new scientific program of the European Space Agency (ESA) will be chosen. for the period between 2035 and 2050.

This was announced by ESA itself. The questions to which future ESA missions will help to find answers are ambitious. Investigate the potential habitability of the worlds of the Solar System, to understand how life can emerge, and if there are Earth-like planets in the cosmos, starting with the Milky Way. And try to understand, for example by using gravitational waves as messengers, how the universe began and how the first cosmic structures and black holes were formed and evolved.

It now remains to be defined what specific missions will be selected. For Fabio Favata, coordinator of the scientific program of ESA, “having a clear long-term plan allows ESA to be a stable reference for partner agencies with which to carry out collaborative missions. In addition – the scholar explains to Media Inaf, in online newsletter of the National Institute of Astrophysics – Voyage 2050 provides a framework for the scientific community to plan their long-term investments. Voyage 2050 – concludes Favata – will keep Europe at the forefront of space science for the decades to come ” .