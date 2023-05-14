An international group of Scientists have made an exciting discovery by discovering two Earth-like exoplanets that are found in the habitable zone of a nearby star. Another possibility of finding life similar to the one we know.

These new planets, known as ‘super-Earths’, orbit around a red dwarf and offer interesting prospects for future astronomical research.

Using the TESS satellite of the POTastronomers detected the exoplanets as they transited in front of their parent star, TOI-2095, located about 137 light-years away from our Solar System.

These transits produced dips in starlight, allowing scientists to identify the presence and some features of the two planets.

TOI-2095 is a red dwarf., one of the largest stars in the universe. Although it is cooler than our Sun, they can experience violent outbursts of ultraviolet radiation and X-rays in their youth, which could affect the habitability of nearby planets.

Therefore, there is some uncertainty about the ability of these exoplanets in the habitable zone of a red dwarf to support Earth-like life.

The discovery of these two exoplanets, called TOI-2095 by TOI-2095 c, is a testament to the success of NASA’s TESS mission. Both planets present promising features for future research.

what we know about them

TOI-2095 b, the closest celestial body to its star, lies about one-tenth the average distance between Earth and the Sun. With a slightly larger than Earth and one mass up to four times highercompletes its orbit in about 17.7 Earth days.

TOI-2095 c, the second planet in the system, is located a little further away and its orbital period is approximately 28.2 Earth days.

It has an approximate size of 1.33 times that of Earth and a mass up to 7.5 times greater.. According to the researchers, these planets could have surface temperatures ranging from 75 degrees Fahrenheit to 165 degrees Fahrenheit (24 to 74 degrees Celsius).

The team of astronomers, led by Felipe Murgas from the University of La Laguna in Spain, plans to make precise measurements of the radial velocity of the planets to determine their masses and densities.

This data is crucial to understanding whether the planets have preserved their atmospheres, which is critical to assessing their habitability.

other exoplanets