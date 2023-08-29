The Egyptian gymnast wore a costume inspired by the clothes of the queens of ancient Egypt, and she performed to the tunes of the famous song “Luxor Our Country”, sung by the late artist Mohamed El Ezaby.

Habiba expressed her great happiness with the presentation she made at the World Championships in Valencia, saying: “I was very happy with the reactions about it, the praise of the organizers and officials in the tournament, and the message it brought about and its representation of my country, Egypt, in a special way.”

And about the idea of ​​​​the show inspired by the Pharaonic civilization, the 21-year-old confirmed: “An invitation was made by the management of the World Championships, to choose a rhythmic gymnast from each continent, who would present a show that expresses her country, and I was chosen as a representative of the continent of Africa.”

And the Egyptian champion in rhythmic gymnastics continued: “The preparation for the show was through my preparation for the championship itself, because we were going to compete and not just for this show, and because I was one of the participants in the opening of the Rams Road that took place in Luxor Governorate a while ago, this show inspired me to present a similar image in the championship.” “.

Habiba Marzouk continued to rehearse the performance for about a month, saying: “I chose the song and the clothes that I would need in the tournament, and I rehearsed with a number of captains who helped me choose the appropriate format for the music, including Nora Nagy and Shedou Sami, so that I could present it in a manner befitting Egyptian civilization.”

The player, who represented the Egyptian national team at the age of thirteen, believes that her family was strongly supportive of her, saying: “They are the basis for everything I reached, and without them I would have stopped a long time ago. They supported me all those years and corrected me whenever I felt the urge to stop.” .

The Egyptian gymnast dreams that the Egyptians’ participation in the world championships will not be just an honorable representation, and that the Egyptian flag will be strongly present in all international forums with more fatigue, perseverance and diligence. At the African level, Egypt has advanced and risen to the first positions.

Who is Habiba Marzouk?