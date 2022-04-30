Ein old warrior remembers. To “wild speculation” of the leading media at the time of the block powers. The post-heroic attitude of Western Europe that developed under the nuclear umbrella of the United States in the second half of the twentieth century. Of “cultural self-evidence” that still seems self-evident to him, but is apparently no longer accepted by a younger generation. Above all, he sees the hard-won pacifist post-war mentality of the Germans in danger. The conviction that wars against a nuclear power cannot be won anyway and that one can therefore only place one’s hopes on compromises and overtures.

The chief critic of the Federal Republican public sees his skins swimming away. Everything that Jürgen Habermas thinks he has achieved as a political commentator is dissolving these days. In the face of the Russian war of aggression, emphatic feeling triumphs over calculating rationality, and skepticism about pathos and community, based on the politics of memory, gives way to the agitated expression of a duty to defend and loyalty to the alliance. Even the sober Chancellor is now calling for “patriotism”. Habermas deliberately ignored this when he now begins an acclamatory defense of the German head of government in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. What goes down in the “shrill battle of opinions fueled by the press” is the respect for a reflective chancellor who insists on “objectively comprehensively informed consideration”, according to the elderly sociologist and philosopher, who seems to recognize a late student in Scholz .

Not a problem, but a paradox

Habermas interprets the current conflict situation in the well-established manner as a communication-theoretical problem: Since the right-breaking Russian president is free to decide when he regards the West as an active war party, it is difficult for him to reach an understanding. With every step of its military support, the West must therefore weigh up whether it is not crossing the “indefinite limit of formal entry into the war, which depends on Putin’s power of definition”. What is described as a problem actually amounts to a paradox. With all communicative skill, how is someone supposed to respect boundaries that someone else draws? How is the West supposed to prevent border crossings when the other side defines what constitutes a border? Maybe by asking Putin’s permission every time before making a decision?



Where have the certainties gone? Jürgen Habermas at the presentation of the Franco-German Media Prize 2018

:



Image: dpa



Basically a generational conflict?

What makes Habermas’s speech so dubious isn’t his high-school call for moderation, it’s not his contradictory characterization of the Russian president (in one paragraph he’s presented as a “rationally calculating power man”, in the next he’s presented as “unpredictable”), it’s not his knee-jerk Defending a social-democratic policy that, from today’s perspective, has acted anything but rationally – above all, it is the rhetorically cloaked, negligent denunciations of the Ukrainian government. Not only Selenskyj’s “skillful staging” is cited disparagingly, but also his impressive desperation speech before the German Bundestag as “moral order call” disavowed. Habermas even goes so far as to point out an attempt at “moral blackmail” on the Ukrainian side. You have to keep this in mind: So a country that has been attacked, whose independence is threatened and whose atrocities of war have been ravaged is blackmailing the fourth-largest economic power? And even if it were, wouldn’t the blackmail be done for good reasons? In any case, Habermas does not use the crucial keyword “Nord Stream 2”.





