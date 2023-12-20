Habemus Papam: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, Wednesday 20 December 2023, at 9.15 pm on La7, Habemus Papam, a 2011 film directed by Nanni Moretti, will be broadcast. The film stars Michel Piccoli, Margherita Buy and the director Moretti himself. The film was presented in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After the death of the pope, the conclave meets in Rome to elect his successor. After the first ballots ended with black smoke, given that none of the favored candidates reached the necessary quorum, Cardinal Melville was surprisingly elected to break the impasse. At the moment of the public proclamation, while the cardinal protodeacon is about to announce the name of the new pontiff to the crowd of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square, the newly elected has a violent panic attack and runs away in general confusion, interrupting the ceremony before it can be publicly announced. his election announced.

The spokesperson of the Holy See manages to evade the questions of the press and the curiosities of the entire world, reporting that the new pontiff felt the need to gather himself in reflection and prayer before publicly granting himself, but that, predictably, within a few hours he he would appear on the balcony to celebrate the beginning of the new pontificate together with the faithful. According to the code of canon law, in fact, until the pope appears before the people on the balcony, the election ceremony is not concluded and the entire conclave cannot have any contact with the outside world.

In the meantime, the College of Cardinals, greatly concerned by the depressive crisis into which the new pontiff seems to have fallen, summons the psychoanalyst Professor Brezzi, a well-known luminary in the sector, to the Holy See. The cardinals welcomed the psychoanalyst with distrust, but still allowed him to examine the Holy Father. Brezzi, in the presence of the cardinals, carries out an analytical session on the pontiff, from which, however, nothing particular emerges, except the depression and sense of impotence that afflict the pope. Brezzi therefore recommends a session with a psychoanalyst who does not know the identity of the pope, after which he is held in the Vatican since he has now become part of the staff that assists the conclave during its convocation and therefore, like the cardinals, he cannot have contact with the outside.

Habemus Papam: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Habemus Papam, but what is the complete cast of the film broadcast on La7? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michel Piccoli: Cardinal Melville / Pope

Nanni Moretti: Brezzi psychoanalyst

Renato Scarpa: Cardinal Gregori

Jerzy Stuhr: Marcin Rajiski

Franco Graziosi: Cardinal Bollati

Margherita Buy: psychoanalyst, Brezzi's wife

Camillo Milli: Cardinal Pescardona

Dario Cantarelli: Dario

Roberto Nobile: Cardinal Cevasco

Roberto De Francesco: theater actor

Manuela Mandracchia: theater actress

Gianluca Gobbi: Swiss Guard

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Habemus Papam on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 20 December 2023 – at 9.15 pm on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.