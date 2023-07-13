After almost a month of activity the gold Cup has defined the Grand finale that will be held this Sunday, July 16 from the SoFi Stadium. Mexico and Panama They will be in charge of playing the last match of this tournament to crown the new Concacaf monarch.

Panama reached this instance after defeating the United States in a penalty shootout, taking it to sudden death where the Canal team prevailed thanks to a great afternoon by their goalkeeper who became the figure saving some penalties to seal the first ticket to the final .

For its part, Mexico moments later did the same against the Jamaican National Team, which put up little resistance, since just in the first few minutes the Mexican team scored via Henry Martin and almost closing the first half Luis Chavez he scored from a free kick to make it 2-0 at halftime. The third goal fell in the final part of the game scored by Robert Alvarado for the final 3-0.

Mexico won and enters the final of the Gold Cup | Photo: Capture

This will be the first time that Mexico and Panama meet in a Gold Cup final. The Central Americans will play their third final in the history of the Gold Cup, the first was in 2005 when they lost to the United States, and in 2013 they repeated against the stars and stripes achieving the runner-up.

The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday July 16, 2023 o’clock at 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico). And it can be seen completely live for Mexico on the TUDN signal, TV Azteca and you can follow Minute by Minute on our Debate portal.