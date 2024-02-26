DThe federal government wants to pave the way for climate protection so that carbon dioxide can be technically captured on a large scale. This is intended to enable the compression and storage known as CCS as well as the use of CO 2 , for example in synthetic fuels (CCU). So far the options in this country are very limited. This is how CO 2 -Storage can neither be applied for nor approved, and the so-called London Protocol against marine pollution prohibits the export of the gas. Domestic transport is possible, but so far only takes place to a very limited extent by road and rail. Due to the lack of legal certainty, there is no transport infrastructure via pipe systems. The coalition now wants to remove all of these obstacles.

On Monday, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) presented the key points of a long-term plan for dealing with carbon (carbon management strategy) as well as a draft bill for amending the Carbon Dioxide Storage Act. It is about tackling “emissions that are difficult or unavoidable” (“hard to abate”). They arise in the production of cement and lime or in the incineration of waste. In contrast to other industrial processes, these processes cannot be converted to hydrogen or electrified. Another area of ​​application for CCS and CCU is the production of hydrogen from natural gas. The technology will also be used when CO 2 can be filtered out of the ambient air in order to “capture” greenhouse gases again. This is called negative emissions through air capture processes.

CO 2 -Neutrality in 2045

“We are making a pragmatic and responsible decision today: CCS and CCU should be made possible in Germany,” announced Habeck in Berlin. “Otherwise the climate goals are impossible to achieve.” Abandoning carbon management “would put us at a competitive disadvantage and cost us dearly.” Habeck's house submitted the key points and the draft law to the departmental vote. The minister expects a rapid legislative process, but did not give any dates.

So far, German governments and most parties – primarily the Greens – have had the CO 2 -Storage is rejected as, on the one hand, unnecessary, secondly, as susceptible to leaks and, thirdly, as dangerous to the environment, such as groundwater. This attitude has changed. The most recent evaluation report from the green-led Ministry of Economic Affairs on the Carbon Dioxide Storage Act showed the necessity, reliability and potential of CCS and CCU at the end of 2022. At the end of November 2023, the Green Party conference also voted for a change of course. On Monday, Habeck said clearly: “This technology is safe. Risks – like those in mining or the chemical industry – can be managed.”







From 2045 onwards, Germany does not want to release more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than it absorbs (CO 2 -Neutrality). Habeck made it clear that the focus was on ensuring that no emissions were created in the first place. That is why the coalition is pushing the expansion of renewable energies and the hydrogen economy “with enormous strength and success,” ensuring the phase-out of fossil fuels and driving forward the circular economy and energy efficiency. Certain CO 2 However, emissions cannot be completely avoided; CCS and CCU would have to be available for these.

“Significantly higher acceptance of this technology”

According to previous estimates, 34 to 73 million tons of CO will be produced in 2045 2 attack; currently it is ten times as much, 670 million tons per year. At the event with Habeck, economist Ottmar Edenhofer, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research PIK, estimated the volume after 2040 for the “hard-to-abate industries” and for the “air capture process” that would then be necessary at 50 million tons per year. Politicians are already creating the conditions for this today through a long-term strategy, he praised.

Edenhofer is certain that the desired limit of a maximum of 1.5 degrees of global warming will be exceeded and that “air capture” will therefore become unavoidable. The ministry is planning a “long-term strategy for negative emissions”. Edenhofer said that openness to technology and fair calculations are necessary in climate protection. This includes taking into account and pricing not just combustion, but all upstream emissions within and outside the EU, including methane slippage in the use of natural gas.

Habeck made it clear that the establishment and financing of the CO 2 pipeline network must come from the private sector; politics only creates the legal framework. CCS and CCU would only be supported by the state in the case of emissions that are difficult or unavoidable. In individual cases, the technology is also permitted for gas-fired power generation and biomass, but without funding for fossil fuels. Coal is completely excluded: “Emissions from coal-fired power generation require access to CO 2 pipelines excluded.”







The carbon dioxide is stored in the bottom of the German North Sea within the exclusive economic zone; There is “enough space” here. Marine protected areas remain protected. Storage will not be permitted on land in the future, but individual federal states could make it possible upon request (opt-in). Habeck said that so far no country has shown interest in it.

Dominik von Acht, the head of Germany's largest cement company Heidelberg Materials, said a pilot plant in Norway shows the reliability and safety of the process. Sensors for security checks have been installed in the storage sites. “In the end, this leads to a significantly higher acceptance of this technology.”