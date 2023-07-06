FromJens Kiffmeier close

One man, one verdict: With his lawsuit, Thomas Heilmann single-handedly stopped the heating law. But who is Habeck’s adversary? A portrait.

Berlin – head of the climate union, rich entrepreneur, ex-senator: Thomas Heilmann (CDU) has many faces. But there is one thing he is not: a lobbyist for fossil fuels. Nevertheless, he brought the controversial heating law down for the time being with summary proceedings before the constitutional court – and thus triggered a political earthquake in the German capital. He did not shy away from the fact that he acted largely alone with his lawsuit and without the support of the party. The 58-year-old has never avoided scandals.

Heating law stopped with a lawsuit: who is Thomas Heilmann?

In any case, Thomas Heilmann is firmly convinced of the correctness of his actions. He left no doubt about that a few hours after the verdict from Karlsruhe. With his lawsuit against the heating law by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens), he “did the traffic light a favor,” he told the news agency dpa. Because even after the project was passed in the Bundestag, a constitutional complaint came – and then the entire law would have been repealed. “That would have been the very worst solution for climate protection,” argues Heilmann.

The Bundestag was actually supposed to vote on the heating law in the second and third readings on Friday. This should end a months-long traffic light dispute before the summer break. But Heilmann went to the Federal Constitutional Court with summary proceedings and had the vote stopped. He claimed MPs had just under a week to consider the law. The court agreed with him.

Uproar on Twitter: Heilmann rejects proximity to the AfD

Heilmann, who has been a member of the Bundestag and head of the Berlin state group since 2017, filed the lawsuit against the heating law alone. Only a few MPs from the right-wing populist AfD joined the urgent procedure – which caused an uproar on social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Heilmann confirmed this and then explained that he had tried to contradict it. But this was not possible in the legal practice of the Constitutional Court, the news agency quoted him as saying dpa.

The CDU member of the Bundestag @Thomas Heilmann cooperates with AfD MPs in the fight against the heating law. The fact that Heilmann is also the chairman of the climate union makes the whole thing even more absurd.

Merz must now draw clear consequences! pic.twitter.com/rFydH0iVoU — Jules El-Khatib (@ju_khatib) July 5, 2023

That was not the only reason why Heilmann’s own party was skeptical about the process. As the Rheinische Post reported, the CDU politician did not have the backing of the parliamentary group. There it was feared that if Heilmann were defeated, the law would have received the stamp of approval from the highest court and that all further attempts to pillory the Greens in the election campaigns could be torpedoed. Nevertheless, the leading faction and union politicians rushed on Thursday to exploit the lawsuit they had won and sell it as a smack for traffic lights.

Growing up in Dortmund: Thomas Heilmann learned to be rebels at an early age

Even without broad support, going to Karlsruhe was the right move for Heilmann. In any case, he has never shied away from the risk. Born and raised in Dortmund, he joined the CDU in 1982. In the Ruhr region, which was then dominated by the SPD, that was already “radical opposition”, writes Heilmann on his website, who never quite wanted to fit into ready-made boxes during his professional career.

With his partner and children in Berlin: Heilmann made a fortune as an entrepreneur

After studying law in Bonn, Munich and Harvard, he moved to Berlin in 1990. He still lives there with his partner and four children. The CDU politician becomes a successful entrepreneur and co-founds companies such as Xing, Antenne Sachsen and Energiebroker Ampere AG. He quickly sat on various supervisory boards and made a small fortune – before the then CDU General Secretary Angela Merkel became aware of the high-flyer and brought him to the party headquarters as a voluntary Internet consultant. He always rejects accusations that he mixes entrepreneurial and political interests.

Irrespective of this, he is pursuing a parallel career in the Berlin CDU state association. When “new faces” were sought there in 2009 in order to be able to oppose the aging party of the successful and jovial Wowereit SPD, Heilmann rose to the CDU state executive. Three years later, the CDU made it into the state government as a junior partner, Justice Senator Michael Braun had to resign after eleven days – and Heilmann stepped in.

Unlike many other CDU politicians, Heilmann has gained independence through his entrepreneurial activities and not the usual slog through the party. He appears differently, is considered smart, jovial, speaks a different language – and can score points alongside Wowereit. But 2016 is over. In the 2016 state elections, the CDU slipped into the opposition in Berlin. Heilmann loses office and constituency. But in 2017 the new start in the Bundestag was successful.

It’s not about the content: the head of the climate union just wants time

On the federal political stage, Heilmann has led a rather unnoticed life as a member of parliament. He attracts attention because, as a Union politician, he partially advocates the legalization of cannabis, promotes same-sex marriage and turns his campaign bus into a corona test center. Otherwise, as a member of the Committee on Climate Protection and Energy, he is quite concerned with environmental issues. He is now also honorary chairman of the Climate Union, a union-related association that supports the CDU and CSU with climate concepts in order to achieve the Paris climate goals and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Against this background, Heilmann emphasized that his lawsuit was not about the content of the heating law. It’s just about the schedule. After sufficient consultation time, the law can still be passed, he argues. In any case, he gave the deputies time. After an emergency session, the traffic light coalition decided not to hold a special session during the parliamentary summer break. The heating law is now to be passed in a regular session in September. (jkf)