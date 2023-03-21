Home page politics

Green Minister Robert Habeck enrages the population with his heating plans. Now the politician has to digest a poll shock. Colleagues express criticism.

Berlin – Has he possibly done a disservice? More and more top politicians are tearing up Economics Minister Robert Habeck’s (Green) heating plans. As a reminder: From 2024, no new natural gas and oil heating systems will be installed. Instead, they should be those that are operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy. The problem: Retrofitting can be very expensive for homeowners. This is precisely why criticism of Habeck, who also has to digest a survey shock, is increasing. The Germans are angry with Habeck.

“We must not saw off the branch we are sitting on. Minister Habeck has to deliver here. And I’ve been waiting for that for a long time,” said Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke World. Woidke is by no means the only one who is angry at the Green politician. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig, also from the SPD, said of Habeck’s ideas: “I think these plans are unfair and useless.” Germany needs incentives and funding programs instead of coming around the corner with coercive measures.

Habeck criticized for heating plans: “Not realistic”

Schwesig fears that people with low and middle incomes or pensioners in particular will not be able to afford the new heaters. “They can’t just put higher five or even six-digit amounts into the renovation of their house,” she fears. Schwesig is not alone in her worries. Stephan Weil, Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister, also has doubts about Habeck’s heating plans. “His timing is not realistic and in the end does more harm than good,” said Weil der Picture.

Even the coalition partner, the FDP, rejects Habeck’s ideas. “It’s a financial castle in the air,” said Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who has even more to criticize. “To be specific: Of course, heating must be climate-friendly, but the current ideas are not realistic and go far beyond what the coalition has agreed to,” said Lindner.

Habeck has to plug in because of heating plans

Even an economy grumbles about Habeck. A general ban on gas heating is wrong, says Veronika Grimm. “The government could shoot itself in the knee with such bans.” One possible consequence is inefficiency, “if companies cannot use gas and later hydrogen for heating”. (mse)