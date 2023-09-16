Home page politics

The Heating Act also forces the Bundeswehr to take action. But switching to renewable energy is a problem. Because without oil and gas nothing works for the troops

Berlin – The Bundeswehr should become more environmentally friendly: After the adoption of the heating law by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), the German armed forces are also expected to switch to renewable energies. The SPD has now called for the process to be accelerated and for a comprehensive restructuring program. “In this way, energy can be saved and you could also generate energy yourself and, for example, save it on the properties with appropriate storage technology,” said the social democratic budget expert Andreas Schwarz to the Picture-Newspaper. However, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) faces significant challenges. Because there is a lack of overview.

According to the report, the Bundeswehr is one of the largest energy consumers in Germany. However, the army relies primarily on fossil fuels. The heating systems in the properties are 54.54 percent powered by gas. Oil heating accounts for 20.53 percent, followed by district heating with a share of 17.32 percent. Pellets or wood chips are the largest alternative energy sources, but play a minor role at 3.42 and 2.88 percent.

Habeck’s Heating Act: Bundeswehr has to replace old oil heating systems

Even before the controversial heating law was passed, the Bundeswehr’s focus on oil and gas heating led to a cost problem. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) had to raise 179.8 million euros for heating costs last year. In 2017, before the energy crisis following the war in Ukraine, it was still 139.9 million euros.

Pistorius wants to act for cost reasons. Only at the beginning of the week did he admit that there was a significant need for renovation. He told the Bundeswehr that the austerity measures of recent years had not been without consequences on the Bundeswehr’s approximately 1,500 properties Rhenish Post and announced a billion-dollar restructuring program. But even if some modernizations in the barracks, such as a free Wi-Fi network for the soldiers, can be implemented quickly, the switch to renewable energy will take time.

Oil and gas in the Bundeswehr: Habeck poses new problems for his cabinet colleague Pistorius

The problem: Habeck’s heating law also obliges the Bundeswehr to replace the old oil heating systems and the dilapidated gas systems. But exactly how many are affected is currently completely unclear. A complete list is not yet available, the Federal Office for Infrastructure, Environmental Protection and Services of the Bundeswehr confirmed to the Picture. In the near future, a prioritization will be created based on the condition of the building. As a rule, however, these are existing buildings. The year of replacement is therefore determined by the municipal heat planning, which will not be available until mid-2026 at the earliest.

Until then, Pistorius, who is still struggling with many of his predecessor’s legacy issues, will have to raise the money every year, for better or for worse, to cover rising oil and gas bills. But the pressure to act is great. The desired switch to alternative energies is not just about heated buildings. When it comes to fuel, the German army is mainly dependent on oil. This dependence on fossil fuels could become problematic in the case of defense, as a large part of it has to be sourced from autocratically ruled states. Therefore, tanks, air defense systems and rocket launchers should also be converted in the long term and the Bundeswehr should become more environmentally friendly.

Equipment of the future: Bundeswehr should become greener

“When we prepare for military operations in the future, the less fossil fuels we need, the more defensible we are,” said Stefan Bayer, head of the German Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies (Gids), recently Handelsblatt. The Bundeswehr is therefore already participating in research projects on future equipment at many levels. In the future, alternatively heated rooms or battery-powered electric tanks should actually be possible.

