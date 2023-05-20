Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

The Greens want to adopt Habeck’s heating plans before the political summer break. However, the FDP sees the personnel problems in the Ministry of Economics as a reason to change the schedule.

Munich/Berlin – There is a lot going on in the Federal Ministry of Economics. The affairs surrounding the former Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Patrick Graichen and his resignation are still reverberating. Due to the personnel problems in the ministry, the FDP is demanding an extension of the timetable for the planned heating law from Economics Minister Robert Habeck. The Greens want to pass the law by early July. Meanwhile, the summer recess of the Bundestag is getting closer.

Habeck’s heating law: FDP demands “new and realistic schedule”

“In view of the restructuring in the ministry’s top management, Minister Habeck should propose a new, realistic timetable for the heating law and use the time until then to fundamentally revise it,” said the energy policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Michael Kruse Rheinische Post on Saturday (May 20). The FDP Federal Vice Wolfgang Kubicki said that Handelsblattthat a number of questions are still open, which still need to be clarified in a reasonable and objective debate.

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP). The FDP is demanding an extension of the timetable for Habeck’s heating law. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

The personnel changes would not speed up the law. “It’s probably the opposite,” says Kubicki. FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai had Bild newspaper said on Thursday (May 18) that he thought it was “out of the question” for the heating bill to be passed before the summer recess. The FDP faction still has “100 questions” for Habeck. The FDP demands time, which would not exist if the Greens had their way.

FDP wants “fundamental revision” of heating law – SPD wants to discuss changes

The parliamentary summer break for the Bundestag and Bundesrat begins on July 7th. So the schedule is tight. The SPD also wants to talk about changes, but bring them into the deliberations on the law in the Bundestag. “We want to start deliberations on the heating law in the Bundestag next week. That would be the official starting point for the negotiations in Parliament, and we should do everything we can to be able to conclude by the summer, ”explained SPD parliamentary group manager Katja Mast Editorial network Germany (RND).

The Bundestag does not meet again until the beginning of September as planned. The criticism of the social democrats consists largely of the social consequences that Habeck’s law would entail. Mast told the RND that it was crucial that the funding for the conversion was designed in a socially balanced manner. One must “take even greater account of factors such as income”.

Social question of the heating law: Greens propose “income-dependent staggering of funding”

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil admitted in the Rheinische Post admitted that it was “unfortunate” to talk about the climate issue first and now have to put the social one after it. For example, he proposes a social scale based on income. The Greens also tie in with the idea. They propose “raising the subsidy to up to 80 percent of the costs for small incomes”, as the chairwoman of the Greens in the Bundestag, Katharina Dröge, of the Rheinische Post explained.

According to her, medium incomes of up to 60,000 euros a year should also receive higher funding. “We propose an income-dependent staggering of the subsidy above the basic subsidy of 30 percent for everyone.” Dröge advised homeowners not to quickly install a new gas heating system. “Anyone who buys a gas heater again now is betting against compliance with the climate targets and is making a bad investment.”

Opinions on Habeck’s heating law are also divided in the Bundesrat. A bitter opponent is Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). Political strategists will probably have one date in the back of their minds during the debate about the heating plans: the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria are on October 8th. Adoption after the summer break would therefore not harm some parties. (vk/dpa)