From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection. © Jens Büttner/dpa

The FDP is apparently threatening to wreck the draft law banning heating. According to media reports, Robert Habeck is facing an ultimatum.

Berlin/Munich – The heating ban on new oil and gas heating systems planned by Robert Habeck (Greens) from 2024 is on the brink. The draft law could soon fail in the Bundestag. information of Picture according to the FDP, in particular, opposes the draft law. The liberals are now even threatening a boycott. The parliamentary group has therefore made the demand that the Minister of Economics must first answer a list of questions before talks about the law can take place.

Will Robert Habeck’s heating ban fail? FDP presents economics minister with an ultimatum

The list of questions should contain a total of 101 questions and have already been approved by the FDP parliamentary group. The deputy federal chairman of the FDP, Wolfgang Kubicki, and the economics expert Frank Schäffler were involved in the creation.

“There can be no negotiations on the Heating Ban Act if these questions are not answered substantively. The current draft is a disaster,” said Schäffler Picture. Habeck has not yet received the catalogue, that will be done shortly. It was initially unclear how he felt about the FDP’s ultimatum.

The heating ban is a draft law by Economics Minister Robert Habeck and is planned for 2024. According to this, from next year all new heating systems should produce heat from 65 percent renewable energies. In fact, the plans mean the end of oil and gas heating. Utility companies consider the announced heating ban unrealistic due to the high financial risks. (nz)