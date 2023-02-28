fFor real estate owners, the path to climate neutrality is becoming expensive. The Economics Ministry of Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to turn Germany into a heat pump country. From next year, the installation of new gas and oil heating systems will be largely banned not only in new buildings but also in existing housing. From 2045 onwards, fossil fuels should no longer be used for heating at all. Even fully functional heaters would then have to be exchanged for the electricity heaters favored by the government.

The plans, which are being promoted by Habeck’s State Secretary Patrick Graichen in particular, have been known since last summer. But apparently it took the draft law that was now circulating for the coalition partner FDP to become aware of the seriousness of the situation – and the absurdity of this project, with which the economic aspect is largely undermined. When it comes to climate protection, traffic lights rule in a planned economy manner.

Some will have to sell

The ministry is not interested in the fact that heat pumps only work efficiently in new buildings with underfloor or wall heating. The fact that in rural areas the conversion costs can be higher than the property values, as well.

Many an older owner will have no choice but to sell their house to someone who has the money to replace it with a passive house wrapped in styrofoam. In the cities, however, housing companies willing to modernize are already complaining about missing or faulty heat pumps. Craftsmen will soon have even less time for new construction.

Habeck’s ministry deliberately puts the brakes on alternative technical solutions such as operating gas heating systems with green hydrogen. It is regrettable that Minister of Construction Klara Geywitz (SPD) does not do much to counter this. Owners and tenants alike will foot the bill when their electricity costs skyrocket in the green heat pump wonderland. If you want peace and quiet for at least the next 20 years, you can quickly install a new – usually very efficient – ​​oil, gas or pellet heating system. Habeck’s project could develop into an own goal.