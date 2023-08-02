Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) speaks of a “political breakthrough” on the way to CO2-free power plants. (Archive photo) © Marijan Murat/dpa

Economics Minister Robert Habeck sees a “political breakthrough” in his power plant plans – but there is no jubilation. A comment by Christian Deutschländer.

Munich – How nice that Robert Habeck (Die Grünen) is so sure that he has made a “breakthrough” in Brussels in the dispute over the German electricity system. The EU Commission is much more cautious in its assessment. And whether you like it or not, whether you think the Commission officials are democratically legitimized or not – the agency has enormous power when it comes to deciding on billions in aid. Other politicians, keywords Landesbank and Markus Söder, have felt this bitterly.

German energy policy in an ugly position – and Habeck’s plan is not suitable as a legally secure basis

This is not suitable as a legally secure basis for the construction of the new subsidized gas-and-soon-to-be-hydrogen power plants. Time is of the essence. The attack on Ukraine, the anti-nuclear course of the traffic light coalition and the fatal Russian gas course of their predecessors have put German energy policy in an ugly position. Power gaps are filled with imported French nuclear power or with stinking charcoal piles; the phase-out of coal in 2030 in the Rhenish area has long been shaky.

Habeck’s new power plants are luxury creatures that only run to cover peak loads. The billions in costs will then be shared between taxpayers and electricity customers – that is, all of us. There’s probably no other way out now, but every “breakthrough” cheer gets stuck in your throat. (Christian Deutschlaender)