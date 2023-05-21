Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

The dismissed State Secretary Patrick Graichen could also be rid of his doctorate. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Another Graichen fiasco: After the ex-secretary of state has to vacate his post in Habeck’s ministry, he could also be rid of his doctorate.

Berlin – There are new allegations against the dismissed former Secretary of State Patrick Graichen: He is said to have misquoted his doctoral thesis. Reason are investigations of his dissertation by the plagiarism expert Jochen Zenthöfer. Graichen rejects the allegations – but is now having his doctoral thesis checked.

After the best man affair: will Graichen soon lose his doctorate?

Zenthöfer had examined Graichen’s dissertation on “Municipal energy policy and the environmental movement” and found several suspicious spots. “There are 30 plagiarism fragments, some of which consist of several sentences,” said Zenthöfer picture on sunday. They came from two essays by the environmental sociologist Karl-Werner Brand. It is generally quoted, “but only in very few places, at least 30 references are missing”. Zenthöfer judged: “Violations of good scientific practice are evident, and intent to deceive is also obvious.”

Zenthöfer compared the scope of the posts with the doctoral thesis by CSU General Secretary Martin Huber. His Munich University had subsequently complained about considerable scientific deficiencies, but saw no proven deception and did not withdraw the title. Nevertheless, Huber refrains from leading him.

Graichen rejects allegations and has the doctoral thesis examined

Graichen denies the allegations. The scientific core of the work is not affected by the criticism expressed, argued the former Secretary of State. The offending passages would all come from the “first part of the work, which represents a historical reference to the actual scientific core topic of the work”. Nevertheless, he asked the University of Heidelberg to review the doctoral thesis, Graichen said picture on sunday.

Greens in crisis: Graichen has to vacate posts after felt allegations

Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) announced on Wednesday (May 17, 2023) that Graichen would resign as State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics because he had not sufficiently separated private and professional matters. At the end of April, allegations of nepotism in connection with the award of a top position at the federal German Energy Agency (Dena) to Graichen’s best man Michael Schäfer became loud.

At first, Habeck backed his state secretary and even attacked a CDU politician who called for Graichen’s resignation. After internal examinations of further processes around Graichen, the minister separated from his employee. He justified Graichen’s withdrawal with new inconsistencies. In a conversation with Graichen, he “agreed that we would not continue our joint work”. Habeck will ask Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to put the State Secretary on temporary retirement.

Graichen affair puts pressure on the Greens: polls for Habeck plummet

Nepotism, felony and corruption: These are serious allegations by the Greens, which caused great uncertainty and put Habeck in the spotlight. The current surveys apparently reflect the dissatisfaction of the citizens: more than half are very dissatisfied with their work. “No other member of the federal cabinet currently has a greater proportion of very dissatisfied people,” said the market and opinion research institute Ipsos. Meanwhile, Habeck’s next secretary is under criticism: Udo Phillip is said to have invested in several start-ups. (bohy/dpa)