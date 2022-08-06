Home page politics

Of: Teresa Toth, Nail Akkoyun

Gazprom is said to flare off some quantities of gas instead of delivering them to Germany. A promising energy deal with Qatar has fallen through.

Update from Saturday, August 6th, 4:25 p.m.: The gas deal with Qatar has collapsed. In March, the head of the Greens, Robert Habeck, traveled to Doha to talk to the sheikhs there about an energy partnership. Initially, it was a success: “It’s great” that an energy partnership had been firmly agreed, Habeck announced after his trip. However, the gas deal with Qatar is said to have collapsed, he reports Mercury.

“The Qataris decided not to make a good offer,” the economy minister reportedly said on his summer tour. “And the companies I was there with at the time were getting gas elsewhere at the moment.” The Federal Ministry of Economics has neither commented nor confirmed Habeck’s statements. It is also unclear how long Habeck has known that the deal has collapsed.

In March, Robert Habeck met with several sheikhs to discuss a possible energy deal. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the federal government is currently in contact with numerous countries that could temporarily supply gas or hydrogen. These include Norway, Canada and the USA. The filling level of the German natural gas storage facilities is currently slightly more than 70 percent.

Energy crisis: Gazprom flares off gas at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline

St. Petersburg – During Russia continue to strictly assert that the repaired Siemens turbine not used and therefore less gas to Germany can be delivered, photos of a Gazprom site now suggest otherwise: Apparently, the gas giant is deliberately burning off parts of the gas that is actually supposed to be delivered to Germany at the turbine stations near St. Petersburg.

As photos suggest, the Gazprom group is currently flaring off gas instead of delivering it to Germany. © Dmitry Feoktistov/Imago

This is shown by photos from the Finnish news site yle were published and are now circulating on Twitter. Also welt.de reports on the recordings. A photo, which is said to have been taken by the Finnish side, shows a meter-high jet of flame that could be seen from miles away.

The authenticity of the recordings cannot currently be verified, but data from NASA also support the theory: Data from the US Federal Agency for Space and Flight Science show that larger fires can regularly be seen on the site of the Nord Stream 1 station – However, only since Gazprom’s delivery volumes for Germany were throttled. (nak)