The Economics Minister is speeding up the expansion of renewable energy sources with a priority rule. But one thing is clear: for an unforeseeably long transition period, an energy mix that is heavily based on gas, oil, coal and nuclear power is essential in this country.

AThe Green Economics and Climate Minister is marketing a bundle of laws as a friendly “Easter package” that is intended to speed up the increase in the share of renewable energy. The combination of many heterogeneous and differently convincing measures allows Habeck to send the powerful public message that the announcements to replace oil, coal and gas in the interest of German energy sovereignty have now been followed by the necessary actions. Even the coalition partner FDP is not comfortable with the rush, which is why the cabinet decision is subject to change. But Russia’s attack on Ukraine is for now forcing unity, even on issues that have hitherto been particularly contentious.

This includes the reduction of nature conservation in favor of the accelerated expansion of solar and wind systems, the core concern of the legislative package. So that even Bavaria can no longer slow down, the traffic light defines a priority rule according to which “the use of renewable energies is in the overriding public interest and serves public safety”. It could resolve blockages should other concerns oppose green energy plans. This is a logical response to the war, which we are not the only ones to finance by buying fossil fuels in Russia. Nevertheless, the coalition should refute the impression that it is now blindly giving renewables a free pass.

For an unforeseeably long transition period, an energy mix that will be heavily based on gas, oil, coal and nuclear power will continue to be indispensable in Germany. One of the important lessons of Russia’s aggression is that while the government can set ambitious deadlines for phasing out fossil fuels, it does not have sole control of the path to get there, politically, financially, or technologically. Even the labor market could be a limiting factor. One thing is therefore in the overriding German interest above all: to avoid dangerous one-sidedness of any kind in future energy policy.