Germany is already having difficulty achieving NATO’s goal of spending two percent of its gross domestic product on defense. This is currently only possible because of the special fund of 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr, which expires in 2027. How the two percent target will then be financed has not yet been clarified.

And Economics Minister Robert Habeck is aiming for significantly higher defense spending. “According to experts’ calculations, around three and a half percent of our economic output will be needed for defense in the next few years. I share that,” said the Green candidate for chancellor Mirror. “We have to spend almost twice as much on our defense so that Putin doesn’t dare to attack us. We must secure peace and prevent further war.”

3.5 percent of annual economic output – that would currently be more than 140 billion euros. For comparison: In 2024, the budget of the Ministry of Defense was 52 billion euros; It was also able to spend a further 20 billion euros from the special fund.

When asked how the additional spending should be financed, the Economics Minister said: “Certainly not from the current budget and through cuts in citizens’ money. Mathematically and logically, it can’t work at all.” In the end, such a large sum can only be pre-financed through loans. He doesn’t want to abolish the debt brake; that’s not necessary. “We have to reform them or go through special funds.”

Habeck said about his own attitude towards the army: “Today I would join the Bundeswehr.” During the Cold War he refused military service, but the situation is now different. “I no longer have a moral argument to refuse today,” said the candidate for chancellor. “An aggressor like Putin coldly exploits weakness.”

In the interview, Habeck also warned US billionaire Elon Musk not to influence the election campaign in Germany. “Hands off our democracy, Mr. Musk!” he said when asked whether Musk was a danger to Germany. The advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump is doing everything he can to advance his interests.