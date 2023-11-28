Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

In the middle of the budget crisis, the Federal Network Agency wants to push forward the energy transition in Germany with a law to restrict electricity. A big mistake for the FDP.

Berlin – After the Federal Network Agency’s announcement on Monday about a new law for electricity network operators that will apply nationwide from January 2024, the FDP sharply criticized the decision by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). While the Greens see this as a success for the energy transition, FDP MP Michael Kruse speaks of “political failure”. This means that after only a short time the two coalition partners clashed again after arguments over the debt brake in the budget crisis.

According to the new regulations, power grid operators can temporarily reduce the energy consumption of new, controllable heat pumps or charging stations if the power grid is at risk of being overloaded. So if you want to charge an electric car or heat with a heat pump, you may have to expect that electricity will be rationed. In return, consumers and households receive a discount. Either as an annual flat rate in the network fee or as a reduction in the electricity labor price by 60 percent for the respective devices.

In the middle of a budget crisis: New law on electricity regulation from January – horror among the FDP

If the Greens have their way, the new law is the right path to a more climate-friendly future. The rule is intended to make it possible to quickly bring heat pumps and charging devices for electric cars onto the grid without overloading it. Despite the budget crisis, Economics Minister Robert Habeck has not yet personally commented on the law presented on Monday. However, a press release from the network agency, which is subject to it, said: “The electrification of the heating and transport sectors is a very important pillar of the energy transition.” Some of the challenges that this electrification brings with it would now be overcome by the law .

In the budget crisis, however, the FDP is not at all enthusiastic about the new dimming rules for power grids. The FDP MP Michael Kruse spoke to the Picture of an “expression of political failure”. Kruse does not believe that Germany can successfully switch to electromobility “if you have to worry about only occasionally getting electricity for your car.” He is particularly critical of the fact that it is not clear how often operators will have to throttle the power grid in the future. If this happens often, “the enthusiasm for the energy transition in Germany will finally fizzle out.”

Habeck wants to ration electricity in favor of the energy transition in the budget crisis – “Good solution”

And what do associations say about the regulation? The energy industry association BDEW spoke of a “good solution”. This means that hundreds of thousands of heat pumps and wallboxes can now be connected quickly, said Kerstin Andreae, chairwoman of the executive board of the Federal Association of the Energy and Water Industry (BDEW). At the same time, this ensures the usual high level of security of supply in Germany.

The municipal utilities association VKU also welcomes the solution to the problem of not overloading the network and still pushing forward electric mobility and heat pumps. One point of criticism from the VKU: the increase in the previous minimum guaranteed output from 3.7 kilowatts to 4.2 kilowatts. It therefore remains to be seen how practical this service is. (nz with dpa)