From: Jens Kiffmeier

Should look for new options for power together: Robert Habeck (left) and Friedrich Merz (right). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Minister instead of Chancellor: After Baerbock’s resignation, Habeck is expected to explore the power options for the Greens – within the CDU. The FDP and CSU are alarmed.

Berlin – The whispering is getting louder: After the constant squabble in the traffic light coalition, the Greens are apparently losing interest in continuing the coalition. After Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has decided not to run for chancellor again, everything is pointing towards Robert Habeck as the new strong man. And the Green politician is apparently already exploring new power options behind the scenes for the period after the next federal election, as the Picture-Zeitung currently reports. But what is the truth behind the rumor?

The alarm bells are ringing in the FDP. According to the report, the Liberals assume that there may already have been confidential deals between the CDU and the Greens. Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai confirmed this to the newspaper: “Obviously, Robert Habeck assumes that he will also be part of the next federal government, which will probably be led by Friedrich Merz. And obviously there are already agreements between Habeck and Merz to circumvent the debt brake and take on more debt,” the politician said to the Picture.

After Baerbock gives up candidacy for chancellor: Habeck to explore coalition with CDU

The rumors were fueled by an interview with Habeck. The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs is currently under close scrutiny. Two days ago, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock surprisingly told the US news channel CNN announced that she would not be running for chancellor again in the upcoming federal election in 2025. And in doing so, she indirectly made Habeck, who had put his ambitions aside in favor of Baerbock four years ago, the crown prince in the post. The minister has not yet made a public statement. But in Minister Cem Özdemir, Habeck already has a prominent advocate for the chancellor candidacy.

Nevertheless, all of his statements are now being closely monitored. One interview in particular has caught the attention of many political observers. In a discussion round on Bonn General Advertiser Habeck was also asked about the controversial introduction of a special fund for climate protection within the coalition. Referring to this dispute with the FDP, he said: “What is not possible now will most likely be possible after the federal election faster than we can count to three,” said Habeck.

Black-Green instead of traffic light: Current poll leaves Chancellor candidate Habeck with little other option

But it is rather unlikely that the FDP will give up its opposition to the project – whether before or after the next federal election. But with whom does a possible candidate for chancellor, Habeck, want to implement the project? According to surveys, this is only mathematically possible with the Union. So the traffic light coalition remains in the current ZDF-Politbarometer still in a permanent low – without a majority of its own. If there were a general election next Sunday, the SPD would remain at 14 percent. The CDU/CSU increased to 32 percent (plus 1 percentage point) and the Greens remained at 13 percent, according to the news agency dpa reported. The values ​​of FDP (4 percent), AfD (17 percent), Left (3 percent) and BSW (7 percent) are also constant.

Against this background, the only option left is the black-green coalition. CDU party leader Friedrich Merz is said to be open to the model. According to a report by tagesschau.de This power model was publicly discussed – but also met with a lot of opposition from within its own ranks. The CSU in particular was annoyed at the time. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has declared the Greens his main opponent and never misses an opportunity to attack them. It is now striking that Merz has stopped these harsh attacks on Baerbock and Habeck for months.

“Looks like a bar fight”: Habeck’s Greens are annoyed by traffic light

However, it is unclear whether there have actually been several meetings between Merz and the Green Party leader. No one from the parties wanted to comment on the Picture to public statements. The only thing that is certain is that Habeck’s Greens are increasingly annoyed by the constant quarrels and taunts in the traffic light coalition. That is at least what Green Party leader Omid Nouripour let slip on Friday. “We are a government that delivers a lot. But we don’t look like a united community, but rather like a bar fight. And that is simply off-putting,” the co-party leader told the Mirror. Whether everyone wants to get together again was left open. (jkf)