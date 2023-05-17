uAt 11 a.m., Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to part ways with his controversial State Secretary Patrick Graichen. The background is the so-called best man affair: Graichen wanted to get his best man the post of managing director of the German Energy Agency without disclosing the close relationship. According to reports, two other cases have emerged in which compliance rules were not strictly observed.

According to information from the German Press Agency, Graichen is to be temporarily retired. The background is therefore the results of further internal tests.

After a joint survey in the committees for energy and economy and climate protection last Wednesday, Habeck still stuck to Graichen. “I have decided that Patrick Graichen does not have to go because of this mistake,” the minister said after the two-and-a-half-hour meeting. However, a civil service examination is now being carried out, because the requirements of the Ministry of Economic Affairs have “recognisably been violated”.

Opposition representatives had shown themselves to be unimpressed after the meeting and saw further open questions. Graichen’s resignation was also repeatedly demanded. Representatives of the CDU/CSU had also brought a committee of inquiry into play.

There is also criticism of personal ties in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Graichen’s sister, married to his colleague Michael Kellner, works like her brother at the Öko-Institut – a research institute that receives orders from the federal government. The ministry emphasizes that Kellner and Graichen were not involved in tenders for which the Öko-Institut could have applied.