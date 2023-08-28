Home page politics

BND spies provide the federal government with information on the political situation abroad. Apparently they didn’t see the Ukraine war coming.

Berlin – The attack by Russia on its neighboring country Ukraine in February 2022 may have come as a surprise to most people in Germany. However, the fact that this also applied to the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), the Federal Republic’s foreign intelligence service, should come as a surprise.

In an interview with the journalist Stephan Lamby, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck criticized the BND for its failure to deal with the Ukraine war. Lamby published the interview in his new book “Ernstfall: Governing in Times of War”, a long-term observation of German government work. There will also be a documentary series on ARD about his research.

Immense misjudgments by the BND: Habeck was informed earlier by the CIA

However, it seems that the BND was wrong on more than one occasion about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The first misjudgment concerned the general imminence of the Ukraine war, how n-tv citing Lamby writes. According to this, the BND assumed until the invasion on February 24, 2022 that it would only be an exercise by Russia.

BND criticized: Habeck takes the intelligence service in the crossfire in an interview. (Archive image) © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

Robert Habeck (Greens) was informed by CIA agents the day before the attack on Ukraine that the attack was imminent Bild newspaper also citing Lamby. Accordingly, Habeck even learned from the Americans the exact time of the upcoming attack. Lamby conducted the interview on June 23.

The BND boss Bruno Kahl is said to have been in Kiev the day before the Russian invasion, but did not assume an impending attack, according to the press Picture. But this misjudgment is not enough.

Habeck misinformed: BND saw Wagner coming late

Even after the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the BND was allegedly wrong. Habeck is said to have spoken to Lamby in April that further assessments by the service were wrong. “The services have predicted that after 24, 48 hours Putin will occupy all of Ukraine,” quoted n-tv the minister.

“Emergency – Governing at the Limit” From when? Sunday 10 September 2023 See also Who will throw the Christmas tree the furthest? Where? ARD media library What? A documentary series based on the book of the same name by Stephan Lamby

When the BND’s prediction did not come true, the federal government decided two days after the start of the Ukraine war to send weapons to the attacked country. However, other assessments by the BND are currently being criticized. According to the Picture should the service informed the federal government only shortly before the Wagner rebellion have. (Lucas Maier)