Vice Chancellor Habeck made a surprising trip to Kiev. The talks are said to be primarily about the economic aspect of the war and reconstruction.

Munich/Kiev – The federal government has repeatedly emphasized that it is firmly on the side of Kiev in the background of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Berlin also makes this clear with visits to the war zone. Like Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) before him, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) has now arrived in Ukraine for political talks. This is his first trip to the country since Russian troops invaded – and his first time ever as Federal Minister.

In the middle of the Ukraine war: Vice Chancellor Habeck arrives in Kiev

The Green politician arrived in the capital Kiev on Monday morning (April 3) with a small delegation of German business representatives. Topics of the trip are the reconstruction of the Ukraine attacked by Russia and cooperation in the energy sector. The purpose of the trip is to give Ukraine a clear signal, said Habeck upon his arrival at the Kiev train station, according to the German Press Agency.

A sign “that we believe that it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt, that there is an interest in Europe not only to provide support in times of need, but that Ukraine will also be an economically strong partner in the future ‘ the Vice Chancellor was quoted as saying.

Ukraine war: Habeck speaks of “concrete investment decisions”

He only wanted to come if he could bring something with him, said the minister on the outward journey in a special train. What is that? “A business delegation that gives Ukraine hope that there will be reconstruction after the war.” “Specific investment decisions” have either already been made or are yet to be made, explained Habeck.

Now the German economy is saying: “We can go again” – and I wanted to bring this signal to my Ukrainian friends.” His current trip was actually planned for last autumn, but then because of the Russian winter offensive in Ukraine must be adjourned, said Habeck: “Now the moment is here.”

The President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Siegfried Russwurm, who is accompanying Habeck as one of several business representatives, described the trip as a “signal to the Ukrainians that the German economy also stands by them”. In addition, many German companies are still active in Ukraine and it is important to understand their problems and to focus on the reconstruction of the country. “And that build-up begins now, not after a peace agreement.” (bb/dpa)