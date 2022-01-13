Home page politics

Disagreement: Robert Habeck and Markus Söder have different views on wind energy.

Vice Chancellor Habeck is putting pressure on Bavaria in terms of climate protection. When it comes to wind energy, however, he and Söder are far apart. There is a threat of an argument.

Munich – Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to massively expand renewable energies. That means: more solar, but also more wind. In Bavaria these plans stand in the way of Prime Minister Markus Söder’s current course – at least when it comes to wind power. Already now there is a threat of a dispute between the CSU and the government Greens.

Habeck puts pressure on Bavaria: “We need more space, of course.”

Habeck announced comprehensive emergency measures on Tuesday (January 11). The tender volumes for renewable electricity from wind are to be increased. For that you need two percent of the area of ​​Germany. “In fact, only 0.5 percent is shown.”

Habeck’s demand: “We need more space, of course.” That is why we have to say goodbye to the distance rules in some federal states. The so-called 10H rule currently applies in Bavaria. That means: A wind turbine needs a distance of at least 10 times its height to the next settlement. As a rule, this is two kilometers at an average height of 200 meters, which makes the construction of wind turbines very difficult.

He had some graphics with him for his climate press conference: Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck.

10h rule: CSU goes on a confrontational course – Habeck wants to “go to Bavaria very quickly”

The Green politician said on Tuesday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen” that he would “go to Bavaria very quickly” and seek a conversation with the Bavarian Minister for Economic Affairs, Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) and Prime Minister Söder. He had “not lost confidence” that it could be possible to find a solution together. Habeck defended the departure from 10H: “Wherever distance rules are in place to carry out prevention planning, they can no longer exist.”

A few hours after Habeck’s climate press conference, the CSU spoke up in Munich. General Secretary Markus Blume announced that the 10 o’clock rule would continue to be adhered to. “The 10-H rule is not being shaken. The Bavarian regulation on wind power ensures acceptance and ensures public participation, ”said Blume from the dpa.

The government partner, the Free Voters, have been more critical of the 10h rule in the past. Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber even wanted to overturn the rule – but the CSU has so far been cross. Söder only announced that he wanted to allow exceptions – about 1000 meters away in state forests. Critics don’t go far enough.

Habeck is one of these critics. He now has a kind of mediator role, as he himself announced at the press conference. He wanted to travel to every federal state quickly to talk to the local government about future climate policy. This will be a “laborious process”, but should not lead to a delay.

Meanwhile, the SPD and Greens, which are significantly weaker in percentage than the federal government in Bavaria, welcomed Habeck’s advance. The Bavarian SPD made the state government responsible. “Without wind turbines, we cannot provide people and industry in Bavaria with the urgently needed climate-neutral electricity at competitive prices,” said parliamentary group leader Florian von Brunn of the dpa. “The blockade of the CSU drives up the electricity prices and endangers jobs!” Von Brunn has been campaigning against 10H for a long time and is currently suing the Bavarian Constitutional Court

The Bavarian Greens boss Thomas von Sarnowski also spoke out in favor of an end to the controversial minimum distance rule for wind turbines in the Free State. “The 10H rule is history. After years of blockade, we will finally enable the expansion of wind energy again, it says in black and white in the traffic light coalition agreement, ”said the co-chairman of the German press agency. “The CSU should better loosen their grip on the 10H rule.” (as with material from the dpa)