From: Andrew Schmid

The Economics Ministry and its secretaries have come under criticism. © IMAGO / Chris Emil Janßen//picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Rehder (Assembly)

Will the next green excitement follow after Graichen? Robert Habeck’s State Secretary Udo Philipp has to put up with questions about company investments.

Berlin – The Ministry of Economics does not come to rest. After the “best man affair” surrounding Patrick Graichen, Robert Habeck is now focusing on another state secretary: Udo Philipp. It is about possible conflicts of interest in the promotion of startups. Philipp’s private investments in several companies have made the opposition sit up and take notice – and are now forcing the ministry to make a public statement.

Company involvement at Udo Philipp? Habeck Ministry publishes holdings

Habeck’s house published a list of Philipp’s direct company holdings on Thursday. The ministry emphasized that according to the applicable regulations of the federal government on financial transactions, holding shares in companies is permitted. According to these regulations, there are also no reporting requirements for direct holdings. “Nevertheless, we ensure transparency here and publish the company investments of State Secretary Udo Philipp.”

He therefore has shares in four startups: 4.1 percent in Africa GreenTec in Hainburg, 13.6 percent in LMP in France, 5.1 percent in CSP in Großköllnbach and 8.3 percent in the MST Group in Munich. These four holdings already existed when Philipp took office, the ministry said. He is not active in any company and has no influence on their business policy. The shares would be managed by third parties.

The company Africa GreenTec has received two grants in the business area of ​​the Federal Ministry of Economics. State Secretary Philipp was not involved in the funding decisions. The decisions were made via the project sponsors or the specialist level of the ministry; in one project they also came from the past legislature. These developments reached Habeck at a time when he and his company were under massive pressure. The opposition has been talking about the “green felt” for weeks, and Graichen finally had to go.

Habeck is remodeling: Why did Graichen have to go? The reason for Graichen’s planned dismissal are new findings from internal audits, Habeck said on Wednesday. It was not about the long-debated personality of Michael Schäfer. Rather, the background is the planned financial support for a project by the BUND regional association in Berlin, on whose board Graichen’s sister, Verena Graichen, sits. The process should not have been submitted to Graichen, nor should he have signed it. It is a compliance violation, i.e. a violation of internal rules of conduct. (AFP)

Union criticizes Habeck’s “credibility gap”

Philipp is responsible for digital policy, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, innovation policy and the German start-up scene at the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The Business Insider wrote a few days ago, Philipp is “a potential beneficiary of the policy of the ministry, which he himself influences significantly”. There was criticism from the Union and the FDP.

“Federal Minister Habeck has a credibility gap in his ministry,” said Julia Klöckner Business Insider: “Too many conflicts of interest come to light, alliances of relatives, friends and lobby groups that reflect a common climate mindset that has been in preparation for years,” said the economic policy spokeswoman for the Union.

Union faction Vice Jens Spahn (CDU) criticized in the Handelsblatt, the Greens apply “very different standards” when they themselves are affected. “One is surprised.” In 2017, during his time as Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Spahn invested 15,000 euros in a start-up that developed tax return software. Green politicians had therefore sharply criticized him – and are now in focus themselves. The matter must be “closely examined,” said CSU General Secretary Martin Huber Munich Mercury. (as/AFP)