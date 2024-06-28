Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Robert Habeck does not want consumer democracy, but free choice for free citizens. But passengers on his plane are still not allowed to eat meat.

Berlin – “Even though I am a vegetarian, I will not rename the Ministry of Agriculture and Food the Soy Sausage Ministry,” said Cem Özdemir (Greens) at the Consumer Policy Forum the consumer advice center in Berlin in early 2023. The topic of food is particularly sensitive in political communication, said the minister. “And if the minister is also a vegetarian, it doesn’t get any less sensitive.”

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck is also a vegetarian. After seeing cattle being slaughtered every second at a slaughterhouse in Schleswig-Holstein, he never ate meat again, he told FocusBut he doesn’t want to tell anyone how they should eat. “I don’t want a consumer democracy, but politics must ensure better conditions.”

If someone really wants meat, they can get it on Habeck’s official plane

However, on Habeck’s business trips by plane, there is no meat on the menu. The usual question from the flight attendants – “Chicken or pasta?” – on the Minister of Economic Affairs’ plane is: “Vegetarian or vegan?” The guests eat vegetable curry, soy meatballs or cheese bread. Why? “On the instructions of the Ministry of Economic Affairs,” the flight attendant explains when asked by daily News.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck in front of an airplane. © IMAGO/Achim Duwentäster

When and why Economics Minister Habeck decided to fly meat-free is something no one in the Federal Ministry of Economics knows. It was established as a standard, said a spokesman. It can no longer be understood because there is no written regulation on it. However, a culture of prohibition should not prevail. “If participants absolutely want meat on their flight, then that can be changed,” the ministry said.

Meat is still on the menu in Olaf Scholz’s government plane

Robert Habeck himself speaks out against strict rules in general, saying that the Greens should not be a party of prohibition. Free choice for free citizens is his mantra. No one has to become a vegetarian, everyone can decide for themselves what they eat. The Green politicians Robert Habeck and Cem Özdemir are not the only vegetarians in the federal government. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), for example, also eats a meat-free diet.

There will probably still be meat-free food on Habeck’s official plane. However, guests on Chancellor Scholz’s (SPD) business trips can still indulge their desire for meat. Deputy government spokesman Büchner said he was not aware of any plans to introduce a similar rule on the Chancellor’s trips. (lm)