Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Criticism and requests for changes to the heating law come from all sides. Robert Habeck wants to listen and improve after discussions.

Berlin – The heating law in its current form is causing a lot of criticism – and Robert Habeck (Green) is now ready to talk. On Tuesday (May 30, 2023), the Vice Chancellor wants traffic light MPs from the SPD, Greens and FDP meet and explore compromise lines in the Building Energy Act. His new state secretary, Philipp Nimmermann, will also start work after Pentecost.

Heating law: Habeck wants to take a “constructive, solution-oriented” direction

Time is running out, the draft law initially held up by the FDP bring to the Bundestag. The next session week starts on June 12th. If possible before the summer break, the set of rules, also known as the Heating Act, should be passed by Parliament. Habeck had previously emphasized that he hoped that the discussion would now take “a constructive, solution-oriented” direction.

The plans aim that from the beginning of 2024 every newly installed heating system must be operated with at least 65 percent green energy. Alternatively, you can also switch to climate-neutral heat from a heating network. The switch should be socially cushioned, there should be transitional periods and hardship regulations.

There could now be adjustments to the start date. Instead of applying to all buildings from January 1, 2024, the beginning could initially only apply to new buildings. There could be further changes in the old building stock, where more time could be given. There is also some leeway with the approved heaters, for example with the further use of wood or wood pellets. Openness to technology is an important requirement of the FDP. Even more importance could now be attached to district heating, especially in the cities where the development is dense. Furthermore, it is about a more generous design of the subsidy, for example for a heating switch, as well as the exceptions to the obligation to switch. Here, above all, wants the SPD a clear social component.

The traffic light has been arguing for weeks about the building energy law planned by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The energy association and city council criticize Habeck and the draft

There was criticism, for example, from the energy association BDEW. Its boss, Kerstin Andreae, called for a “substantial improvement” in the design. It was a mistake not to seek dialogue with practitioners early on, said Andreae der Süddeutsche Zeitung (Tuesday). Above all, the infrastructure had not been considered enough in the previous plans. For example, heat pumps are not operated evenly throughout the year, but are particularly strong in winter. “This is a huge challenge for the power grid,” Andreae warned. It is also unclear to many energy companies what will become of their gas network if less and less gas is consumed.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

At the German Association of Cities, it was said that the expansion and conversion of municipal heating networks must also be promoted. “It’s good that Minister Habeck is now talking about a district heating offensive. For this, the planned funding programs will have to be adjusted again,” said Managing Director Helmut Dedy of the Düsseldorf-based publication Rheinische Post (Tuesday). In addition to individual funding for homeowners, the expansion and conversion of municipal heating networks should also be funded.

It is unclear whether there is a chance of an agreement in the talks, or whether and how the public should be informed on Tuesday. The new State Secretary Nimmermann could set the tone. The economist succeeds Patrick Graichen. He had to give up the post because of the mixing of official and private matters. Habeck took his last employees in protection. (cgsc with dpa)