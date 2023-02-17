Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (l.) and Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, at the end of November during the general debate of the budget week. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Habeck and Lindner argue about money. Green celebrity Jürgen Trittin found clear words overdue – it is also about the “turn of the era”.

Munich/Berlin – Ministers who write letters to each other – instead of speaking to each other: The budget conflict between Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) made waves on Friday up to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). His spokesman Wolfgang Büchner was rather annoyed. He wanted to give “no water levels”. The chancellor will also not comment “in ongoing budget deliberations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Greens were putting pressure on the traffic light coalition. “A clear letter had to be written,” said former Minister Jürgen Trittin on Friday (February 17) at an event of the Greens parliamentary group on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Across from Merkur.de he explained that he assumes that the FDP will give in to the wishes of the Greens on the issue of funds for diplomacy and development cooperation.

Habeck and Lindner attack each other by letter: Trittin puts pressure on – “Take the turning point seriously”

An extremely cold exchange of letters between Habeck and Lindner had previously become public. The two ministers, who are actually on first-name terms, had exchanged arguments on key points of the 2024 budget. In the you form. Habeck missed suggestions on how planned projects could be implemented while complying with the debt brake – for example by reducing environmentally harmful subsidies. Lindner declined: “I don’t want to take up this suggestion,” he countered.

On the opening day of the security conference, Trittin focused on a specific pain point for the Greens: spending on development and diplomacy. “It’s not about a departmental problem for Annalena Baerbock,” he emphasized to the Bavarian party friends, “but about doing justice to Olaf Scholz’s turning point.” From his own time as a minister, he is quite critical of the exchange of letters – “but here it was right and important,” he strengthened Habeck’s back.

Ampel-Zoff also about Baerbock’s budget: “I can’t imagine that the FDP will say goodbye to it”

“I think that the coalition agreement is the basis for any compromise,” explained Trittin afterwards when asked Merkur.de. This prescribes an even increase in expenditure for the Bundeswehr on the one hand and civilian efforts on the other. The Greens and Liberals would have pushed through this together against SPD hesitations. “I can’t imagine that the FDP will say goodbye to this,” added Trittin.

The two sides of security-related expenses were already a point of contention at the turn of the century “special fund”. Ultimately, the Union – whose consent was required for the establishment of the special fund – had prevented a corresponding regulation.

Greens call for more “security”: “Have autocracies diversified”

At the event, Trittin also called for the “turning point” to rest on three pillars: “Security of freedom”, “Security of life” and “Security of livelihoods”. The special fund was important in order to prevent cuts at the expense of social spending or important future investments.

However, there is still a lot to do on some fronts. For example, Germany has promised NATO a 260 Leopard armored force. Of these, 90 are currently operational – 14 of which go to Ukraine.

But Germany’s energy supply is not yet sustainable either. Fortunately, Germany’s gas storage facilities are full. “But what we did was the diversification of autocracies,” explained Trittin about the rescue efforts of his party colleague Habeck in Qatar, among other places. 70 percent of primary energy requirements are still covered by exports. This relationship must be reversed. And if you take a comprehensive security concept seriously, you also have to take the envisaged “one-to-one growth” of defense, diplomacy and development aid seriously. (fn)