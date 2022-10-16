Home page politics

Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck and Christian Lindner together. © EPO/CLEMENS BILAN

So far, the traffic light parties have not been able to agree on the subject of nuclear power in Germany. A meeting in the Chancellery should now change that.

Berlin – The AKW course of the traffic light government is unclear. The future of nuclear energy has been discussed in Germany for weeks. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Sunday (October 16) to find a solution to the dispute over the operating times of the three remaining nuclear power plants. The meeting ended in the afternoon, and confidentiality was agreed on the content, as the German Press Agency learned from government circles.

Nuclear power plant summit of the traffic light: government parties disagree on nuclear energy

At the beginning of the conversation, there was no sign of a compromise. The Greens want to keep the two southern German nuclear power plants Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 in reserve until April 15 and continue to use them to generate electricity if necessary. The third remaining Emsland nuclear power plant, on the other hand, is to be finally shut down on January 1, 2023.

In view of the sharp rise in energy prices, the FDP, on the other hand, is demanding that all three power plants continue to operate until 2024 and, if necessary, that nuclear power plants that have already been shut down be reactivated. The SPD does not position itself clearly in the dispute, but is more on the side of the Greens. Above all, she insists on finding a quick, pragmatic solution.

Nuclear power plant summit of the traffic light: Ministers probably go apart without a word

The head of the ARD capital studio, Tina Hassel, shared via Twitter: “Finance Minister Lindner and Economics Minister Habeck have just left the Chancellery without a word. Breakthrough at the #AKW Zoff in the traffic light not yet in sight!” (dpa/lp)