Ricarda Lang (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) as a guest on “Anne Will”. © Wolfgang Borrs/NDR

“Anne Will” is about the traffic light coalition. Above all, the affair of Habeck and Graichen is in focus. Unexpected alliances emerge.

Berlin – CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja and the Bundestag faction leader of the left, Amira Mohamed Ali, sit in the political talk “Anne Will” in the first in such a rare and familiar unity – just when it came to the accusation of nepotism in the Ministry of Economic Affairs by Robert Habeck ( Green) goes.

Czaja speaks of a “small clique” that decides about the German “economic power” and also “very bad craftsmanship”. Also Mohammed Ali finds it “highly problematic what happened there”. “Apparently political decisions were made in very, very small cliques…”, she fumes, “you have the best man, the brother-in-law, the sister…” She also calls for the early retirement of State Secretary Patrick Graichen, who has come under criticism. Czaja agrees that he “can’t be held back anymore”.

In fact, there have been better days for the traffic light coalition: According to “Deutschlandtrend”, around 69 percent of Germans are currently dissatisfied with the performance of the federal government. The Greens were punished in the state elections on Sunday in Bremen. Your result in the Hanseatic city fell from 17.4 percent in 2019 to 11.7 percent. In view of the many points of criticism, Anne Will asks the fundamental question: “High standards, hard reality – does the traffic light have solutions for the current crises?”

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Lars Klingbeil (SPD) – Party leader

– Party leader Ricarda Lang (The Greens) – Federal President

– Federal President Mario Czaja (CDU) – general secretary

general secretary Amira Mohamed Ali (The Left) – Group leader in the Bundestag

Group leader in the Bundestag Robin Alexander – Deputy Editor in Chief The world

Above all, the allegation of nepotism around Graichen, the bill on climate change in the building sector, which has been criticized from all sides, and the ban on new gas and oil heating systems from next year caused enormous criticism. The opposition has raised allegations that the coalition is overwhelmed. The Greens, in turn, suspect the Union of exaggerating criticism of the populist campaign. With “Anne Will”, the representatives of the political camps remained true to this attitude.

Left faction leader criticizes Habeck law: “Just knocked out like that”

Mohamed criticizes together with Czaja Ali the bills “that would just be thrown out like that” and at the expense of “people with normal, middle-income” “whose life is getting harder and harder”. Czaja extends the list: “The craftsmen, the bakers …” who would have to “fight financially” simply because of the increased energy costs. He criticizes the “prohibition policy for climate protection”, which he attributes primarily to the Greens and which “endangers climate protection”. The CDU general bases his thesis on the fact that the sale of gas heaters and burners is currently increasing.

Greens leader Ricarda Lang does not relieve Czaja of her concerns about the climate: “You stir up fear without giving any answers because you are neither concerned with climate protection nor with social justice,” she accuses the Union of which is “officially running a campaign”.. The deputy brings variety World-Editor-in-Chief Robin Alexander joins the group and presents the SPD as a laughing third party in the dispute between the Greens and the opposition, who knows how to cleverly pull himself out of the affair: “The original plan for the heating law came from Habeck, or rather: from Graichen. But Frau Geywitz supported him. And when there was headwind, nothing more was heard from the SPD.”

Election in Bremen with “Anne Will”: “Politics is not a football game”

In Bremen, too, the SPD, which once again emerged from the election with a strong result, knew how to position itself cleverly, according to the journalist: “The actual numbers: unemployed, educational qualifications, child poverty are bad for Bremen.” No one would deny that. Nevertheless, the “mayor of the party that has been leading this for 77 years” can continue. Alexander comments dryly: “Now you can congratulate the SPD: bad numbers, but still a win!” But politics is not a “soccer game”. It is “bitter” for the community. Alexander also accused the Bremen-CDU of missing a discussion about the abuses.

Alexander also has an interesting thesis on the subject of Graichen: “Graichen didn’t get his best man because he thought he urgently needed a job,” says the journalist. Of the other nine applicants for the job, six of them were intimate friends of Graichen. Alexander explains it like this: “This scene, which is making the energy transition on the green side, is really tight. They’ve known each other for twenty years.” One is married, one shares the same visions, missions, agendas. The journalist: “This is a problem for our country.” The group of experts is simply too small.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil supports change of government in Turkey

In the last quarter of the show, Anne Will turns her gaze to Türkiye. At the time of broadcast, the result is still open. But there are many indications of a runoff between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and opposition politician Kemal Kilicdaroglu. SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil makes no secret of his support for Kilicdaroglu, the lead candidate of the CHP, the SPD’s Turkish sister party. He supported Kilicdaroglu in the Turkish election campaign, and together they visited the earthquake areas, among other things. “We experienced a 20-year estrangement with Erdogan,” says Klingbeil and thinks it would be good for Europe and German-Turkish relations if the CHP could assert itself.

Alexander refers to the refugee issue and to plans from the Chancellery and the Interior Ministry, which, among other things, should make asylum procedures possible at the external borders. Not a new idea, according to Alexander. The former CSU Interior Minister Horst Seehofer failed with this idea because of the SPD.

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

Anne Will wanted to use the elections in Bremen and Turkey as a template for her talk, but none of the elections brought any real news value. In Bremen, unsurprisingly, the SPD was once again the strongest force, in Turkey it is still an open question. So the round rippled away. The arguments were known. Only journalist Robin Alexander brought some variety to the talk with a few interesting facts. (Verena Schulemann)