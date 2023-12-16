Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

Robert Habeck (Alliance 90/The Greens), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The environmental bonus for electric cars ends early. Experts warn of a significant impact on sales of electric cars.

Berlin – As a result of the Federal Constitutional Court's ruling on the 2024 budget, the federal government will stop state support for the purchase of electric cars from Sunday (December 17th). From then on, no new applications for the so-called environmental bonus will be possible, as the Federal Ministry of Economics, led by Robert Habeck (Greens), announced on Saturday morning. However, grants that have already been approved are not affected by the termination of funding and will be paid out.

Existing applications received up to and including December 17, 2023 will be processed in the order in which they are received and – provided the funding requirements are met – approved, the ministry explained.

Promoting electric cars: No more money

The state subsidies for the purchase of climate-friendly electric cars have so far come from the climate– and Transformation Fund (KTF). The Federal Constitutional Court's ruling on the budget deprived the KTF of 60 billion euros, which means it has fewer resources at its disposal.

According to the Green Party-led Federal Ministry of Economics, the environmental bonus program was “very successful and has significantly advanced electromobility in Germany”. Since 2016, a total of around ten billion euros have been paid out as part of the environmental bonus for around 2.1 million electric vehicles.

The funding guidelines should not have expired until 2024

According to the current funding guidelines, the environmental bonus should have expired next year. In their compromise on the 2024 federal budget a few days ago, the coalition leaders agreed that the end of the environmental bonus would be brought forward due to austerity constraints.

Since the beginning of 2023, the environmental bonus has amounted to 4,500 euros with a net list price of the basic car model of 40,000 euros and 3,000 euros with a net list price of over 40,000 euros to 65,000 euros. The federal government wanted to use the funding to support its goal of putting a total of 15 million fully electric cars on the roads by 2030.

According to experts, the effects of the funding stop could be significant. Specifically, sales of purely battery-electric cars could shrink for the first time in this country in 2024 after almost a decade of constant growth: “We are calculating 90,000 to 200,000 fewer vehicles,” said car expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer Handelsblatt. (skr/afp)