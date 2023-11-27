Home page politics

The financing of billion-dollar projects is in jeopardy. Habeck and the federal state ministers are struggling to find a compromise.

After Verdict of Federal Constitutional Court: Economics Minister Robert Habeck consults with country leaders

Projects of the Federal in the east in focus: Traffic light coalition should present a solution

The development of the budget dispute between the federal and state governments in the news ticker.

Berlin – Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) will meet with the economics and energy ministers of the federal states in Berlin on Monday (November 27th). The main topic is likely to be the consequences of the Federal Constitutional Court’s budget ruling. There are fears in the states that financial support from the federal government will no longer be available and billion-dollar projects such as chip factories are at risk.

A press conference is planned for 10 a.m. with Habeck, Bavaria’s Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) and the Energy Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Armin Willingmann (SPD). The Federal Constitutional Court had declared the massive increase in the climate and transformation fund with unused loans from the corona pandemic to be inadmissible. The financing of numerous traffic light climate and industrial policy projects is now in jeopardy – such as the establishment of Intel in Magdeburg, TSMC in Dresden or Northvolt in Heide.

The Greens turn to the FDP and CDU before the federal-state summit

Before the deliberations, economist Marcel Fratzscher warned against withdrawing funding that had already been promised. “I expect that the federal government will fulfill all of its commitments without exception. Because if it doesn’t do this, there will be enormous economic damage,” said the President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Fratzscher said that a significant part of the promised funding was for projects in structurally weak regions, especially in eastern Germany. “The federal government should immediately present a solution that gives everyone the security that their promises will be fulfilled.”

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Economics Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens) said that advice must be given on how necessary subsidies can be financed. It is important to work together in alliances across party lines. The CDU and FDP in the federal government would also have to write this down.

Budget freeze creates uncertainty about funding decisions

The second chairman of the industrial union IG Metall, Jürgen Kerner, also warned against suspending funding. “Companies are experiencing great uncertainty, with the result that future investments are not being made,” he also told the Funke newspapers.

Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff said on Sunday evening in the ARD broadcast Anne Willthat Scholz immediately contacted him and Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer after the Karlsruhe verdict to talk about funding for investments in the region. “And he told us clearly that he stands by these projects and will do everything to ensure that they come about. And we’ll take the Chancellor at his word.”

Klingbeil for reform of the debt brake

Before the deliberations, the debate about further suspending the debt brake continues. Fratzscher said the federal government should also suspend this next year.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich also sees reasons to declare a budget emergency in 2024. When asked how he wanted to explain the content of the emergency situation for 2024, Mützenich said in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. War in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, which is unclear whether it will develop into a regional war.

SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil made similar comments on the ARD program “Anne Will”. He campaigned for a reform of the debt brake. Haseloff also sees opportunities to justify an emergency situation. The Federal Constitutional Court made a clear statement on household technology. “But there is scope for the political determination of what constitutes an emergency.”

FDP sticks with debt brake before federal-state summit

The left-wing parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch called the debt brake im Editorial network Germany (RND) a brake on investment that would endanger the country’s future and exacerbate social divisions.

According to its parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr, the coalition partner FDP is in favor of the debt brake. “I am aware that the FDP is rather alone with its very clear stance that the debt brake must remain firmly in the Basic Law,” he said on Sunday evening in the ZDF broadcast Berlin directly. There is no income problem at the federal and state levels, but rather a spending problem. The federal government will now negotiate where savings can be made. (with agency material)