From: Felix Durach

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck, here in Berlin, apparently had to flee from angry farmers in Schleswig-Holstein. © JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

Demonstrators in Schleswig-Holstein tried to storm a ferry on which the economics minister was on Thursday.

Munich – There are frightening scenes that were shared on the short message service X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening (January 4th). A group of people are trying to gain access to a ferry that is docking there via a footbridge. Stewards in high-visibility vests try to prevent the breakthrough with full physical exertion. Whistles and horns sound in the background. Apparently none other than Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) was on board the ferry.

Habeck intercepted by farmers – demonstrators tried to storm the ferry

More than 100 farmers blocked the quay in Schlüttsiel (Schleswig-Holstein) in the evening to receive the Minister of Economic Affairs. This is reported by the Bild newspaper, citing the Flensburg police department. Some of the demonstrators then tried to get onto the ferry before it left again with the minister on board.

“We were surprised by the protest and ended up with around 30 officers on duty. But the situation could not be calmed down, the ferry with the Federal Minister of Economics finally had to leave again and go back to Hallig Hooge,” a police spokesman told the Bild newspaper. However, the situation has now calmed down again. Habeck was on vacation on the North Sea island. (fd)

